Frosted Plastic Bottles Market Demand, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape, Future Outlook 2027

Frosted Plastic Bottles Market: Overview

Frosted plastic bottles are durable and visually appealing packaging solutions for food and beverages. The frosted plastic material partially allows translucency and not giving completely see through product appearance. The frosted plastic bottle material gives blurred effect and fogged up exterior look to the packaging bottles. The frosted effect of plastic bottles diffuse excessive light and hence helps to increasing shelf life of the product. The above mentioned benefits are highly responsible for increasing growth of frosted plastic bottles across the world. The frosted plastic bottles used for water packaging, easily catch attention of customers which helps in impulse purchasing by the customers. The manufacturers of frosted plastic bottles are facing tough rivalry because many new manufacturers are entering into the market as less input cost is required for manufacturing. Using high end technologies, manufacturers are providing variety of surface finish such as matte surface, glossy and smooth finished surface. With increasing number markets, hypermarkets, and convenient retail stores, it is expected that the market of frosted plastic bottles will increase in multiples during the forecast period.

Frosted Plastic Bottles Market: Dynamics

The global market of frosted plastic bottles is driving because of its eye catchy exterior and impact resistance compared to alternate materials. Frosted plastic bottles are easily fabricated with minimal initial capital for production which further drives the market of frosted plastic bottles to new extent. It is anticipated that the consumer base for frosted plastic bottles is increasing continuously because it is easy to customize and available in different shape and sizes. The market of frosted plastic bottles is growing on the backdrop of various sectors such as food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. It is observed that, customers and food packaging industries are having increasing demand of frosted plastic bottles because of light repelling property which reduces chemical reaction of stored food and soft drink products and helps to increasing shelf life of the products. Besides this, many lucrative opportunities are witness for enhancing the growth of global market of frosted plastic bottles in transportation industries as it gives ease of handling and lightweight transportation which reduces transit cost. Additionally frosted plastic bottles provides leakage proof, safe and tamper proof packaging which further increases its market growth opportunities at global level. Easy customization in terms of transparency additives propelling the growth of frosted plastic bottles with new dimensions. The ban over the use of plastic in various countries might hamper the market growth of frosted plastic bottles.

Frosted Plastic Bottles Market: Segmentation

The frosted plastic bottles market is classified with the help of various parameters such as product type, material, storage capacity, technology, end use, etc.

On the basis of Product Type, frosted plastic bottles are segmented as:

Screw Threaded

Flip Flop

Round Neck

Others

On the basis of Material, frosted plastic bottles are segmented as:

Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Polypropylene

PET

On the basis of Capacity, frosted plastic bottles are segmented as:

Less than 1 Liter

1 Liter to 10 Liters

11 Liters to 20 Liters

20 Liters above

On the basis of Technology, frosted plastic bottles are segmented as:

Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

On the basis of End Use, frosted plastic bottles are segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Automotive

Construction

Others ( Chemicals and Textiles)

Frosted Plastic Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

The changing trends of packaging is having significant impact on rising growth of frosted plastic bottles market in various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, and MEA. Changing food consumption trend in the form energy drinks, soft drinks and other beverages is also responsible for exponential growth of frosted plastic bottles in the American countries. Rising westernization and increasing disposable income of the consumers are increasing opportunities for frosted plastic bottles in developing nations such as India, China and Mexico. Hectic life styles have enabled consumer to have more preference for on the go nutraceutical drinks and other beverages and hence more market share of frosted plastic bottles is expected in Europe region. The changing regulations for plastic use in different countries are boosting use of recyclable plastic material which is further responsible for increasing market growth of frosted plastic bottles during the forecast period. Besides this, improved distribution channels is propelling demand of these bottles in Oceania and MEA regions.

Frosted Plastic Bottles Market: Key Players

The key players of frosted plastic bottles market are as follows:

PBM Plastic Co., Ltd.

PET Power RPC Group

Thomas Plastics, Inc.

Ampacet Corporations

Alaska Crystal Glacier, LLC

Amcor Limited

PowerPack Limited

Ampulla

Berry Global, Inc

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Alpha Packaging

Plastipack Holdings Inc.

Cospack America Corporation

