From Vikings to This Is Us, the shows you really can’t miss in February

The Walking Dead is coming to an end. And Lúcia Moniz and Nuno Lopes shine in an international production. Discover the complete list.

In the shortest month of the year, February, there will be no shortage of new series (and seasons). One of the highlights is the latest “Vikings” series. After conquering audiences through the History Channel, the “Vikings” prepare to invade Netflix.

The streaming platform had already announced in 2019 that it would produce a spin-off – the result should arrive in the coming weeks. Vikings: Valhalla will “conclude and dramatize the adventures of the most famous Vikings of all time.” Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Harada and William the Conqueror will be some of the characters whose story will take place approximately 100 years after the events of the original series.

Actor Sam Corlett, star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will star as Leif Eriksson. From the point of view of these European peoples, a strong sailor will live, raised on the shores of the hitherto known world.

If “Vikings” has the opportunity to expand, two iconic series will come to an end. The Walking Dead and This Is Us will bid farewell to fans in February when the final season premieres.

Also don’t miss “Operação Maré Negra”, the first series co-produced by RTP and Amazon Prime Video. It’s a Portuguese-Spanish project starring Lúcia Moniz and Nuno Lopes, centered on a compelling true story. She will accompany the police operation of the same name that actually took place. It intercepted Europe’s first drug-trafficking submarine with more than 3,000 kilos of cocaine on board.

