From the best film to the best actor: top candidates for the Academy Awards 2022

Several of the films have premiered in Portugal, but not all. Get to know the list of the main competitors of the year.

In one month, on February 8th, the Oscar nominees 2022 will be announced, on March 27th the 94th award ceremony of the most important cinema awards will take place. It will take place as usual at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

The gala will be televised by ABC and is expected to be broadcast in Portugal. Last year, RTP1 broadcast the Oscars night live. This year is early for confirmation.

To anticipate the 2022 Oscars, NiT has selected the most likely candidates to be nominated in the grand prize categories. Most of the films have already premiered in Portugal, but some are not yet available.

Let’s start with the cinemas. There you will find films like “Dune”, “Licorice Pizza”, “King Richard: Beyond the Game”, “Spencer”, “Parallel Mothers”, “Casa Gucci” and the new version of “West Side Story”.

This year, many of the top Oscar contenders are streaming platform productions. On Netflix you can find films like “Don’t Look Up”, “The Power of the Dog”, “God’s Hand”, “The Mitchell’s Against the Machines” and “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”.

You can find “Being the Ricardos” on Amazon Prime Video, while you can see “CODA” on Apple TV +. Subscribe to Disney + to see films like “Charm”, “Luca”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Cruella” and “Summer of Soul”.

Then there are other films that have not yet premiered here. Such is the case with the drama “Belfast” which is due to hit theaters on February 24; and “A Dilha Perdida,” which premieres on February 3rd. Nightmare Alley arrives on January 27th. “Drive My Car” has no date yet.

