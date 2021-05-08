From Sunday: These corona rules do not apply to those who have been vaccinated or recovered | Free press

Berlin. Across Germany, those fully vaccinated against Corona and those who have recovered will be able to meet more people from next Sunday as planned, and they are exempt from exit restrictions. The relevant ordinance last adopted by the Bundestag and the Bundesrat was published in the Confederation on Saturday as announced and will therefore enter into force from midnight. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn (both CDU) also expressed hope for a summer vacation in Europe, regardless of vaccination.

The number of corona infections found continues to decline. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 15,685 new infections within one day on Saturday. On Saturday a week ago, the value was 18,935.

MEET FRIENDS AND FAMILY

From this Sunday, vaccinated and convalescing people can meet again without restrictions in a private setting with other vaccinated and convalescent people. When meeting unvaccinated people, for example with family or friends, vaccinated and convalescent people, as well as children under 14, no longer count according to the scheme. The nightly exit restrictions no longer apply to them either. After a trip, fully vaccinated and convalescent people only need to be quarantined in exceptional cases, for example if they come from a virus-variant area.

MASK REMAINS

Also for these groups there are no personal restrictions for so-called contactless individual sports, such as jogging. And finally, they no longer have to show a negative test while shopping or at the hairdresser. The vaccination certificate, such as the yellow vaccination booklet, is sufficient. The mask requirement in certain places and the distance requirement in public places still apply to everyone.

VACCINATION, POSITIVE PCR TEST OR BOTH

Those who received their last necessary injection – usually two – at least two weeks ago are considered fully vaccinated. Anyone who has demonstrably recovered from Corona and has been vaccinated is considered fully vaccinated after one injection. Those who have recovered are, in principle, those who can demonstrate with a positive PCR test of a minimum of 28 days and a maximum of six months that they have already had a corona infection.

Initially, however, relatively few people will benefit from the withdrawal of the corona restrictions: according to the Robert Koch Institute, nearly 7.6 million people (9.1 percent) were fully vaccinated on Saturday. Almost 27 million people received a basic vaccination (32.3 percent). The older part of the population, in particular, is increasingly being vaccinated.

SPAHN: YOUNG PEOPLE ARE COMING SOON

Health Minister Spahn also gave hope on Saturday that they would get a chance soon. “June is not long over. It’s been a matter of a few weeks now. Then we can offer vaccinations to everyone over 16, ”he said during a conversation with young people in Berlin. When the time comes, you should also be ready to be vaccinated. “I know every day is long and tedious right now, but we’ve been talking for weeks now.”

RKI chairman Lothar Wieler said in an online discussion with citizens that vaccine amounts are no longer the limiting factor. “Now we just have to keep it up. So now somehow you can’t think, Oh, the problem is over. But let’s work it out together for a few more months. Wieler referred to the records recently set for daily vaccination doses. According to data from the RKI, more than a million doses were injected on each of the last two Wednesdays. Friday there were more than 800,000.

HOLIDAY WITHOUT VACCINATION?

Chancellor Merkel was optimistic on Saturday that summer holidays in Europe would also be possible for unvaccinated people. When you see what low incidents some European partner countries like Portugal already have, “I am hopeful that we can generally afford what was possible last summer,” Merkel said after the EU summit on Postage to which it was connected via video .

Spahn told the “Rheinische Post”: “Travel within the EU will probably not depend on the vaccination. The tests also allow you to travel throughout Europe.” He himself plans his vacation in Germany. “In this hopefully final phase of the pandemic, I would not be planning long journeys to the North Sea instead of the South Sea.” But he “fully understands” that after these fourteen, fifteen months everyone would have summer holidays on their minds, he said in Berlin.

GIVING TO VACCINATION

The Chairman of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, campaigned for a spirit of “indulgence”. He encouraged anyone who had not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to look out for those who had already been vaccinated, who could now enjoy certain freedoms again without risk, he said in Hanover on Saturday. On the other hand, the chairman of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, called for the consideration of vaccinated persons: “Be nice (…), a little consideration and recognition that this is now a difficult transition phase, and then hopefully we will will all be behind us, ”she said in Berlin.