from speculators buy entire inventory of consoles before they go on sale

Weeks go by and the storage problems for the PS5 continue. Between the lack of components, slow production, and Scalper’s actions, gamers in search of PS5 will have to be patient. Especially since the scalpers haven’t finished their gimmicks yet, a supply of consoles has been rounded up before it goes online.

a stock that disappeared even before it went online

This Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, the British reseller Argos was supposed to surprise its customers with the online release of a new inventory of PlayStation 5. But while the sale was supposed to take place in minutes, it didn’t even have time for it to take place. And for good reason scalpers had already been there and appropriated the entire inventory to the detriment of other players.

This group of scalpers, called Express Notify, would have had access to the sell links for this stock the day before. The links were then shared on a premium Discord server so that the various members could shop in peace. Privileged internet users who could buy as many consoles as they wanted. Argos realized the problem and reportedly canceled the sales before they could even close.

That said, members of the group behind the quick inventory posted photos indicating that they managed to get their consoles back. Argos assured that the problem had been fixed, but without sharing the number of consoles recovered by the group of scalpers. The UK reseller is not the first victim of these groups, which is expected to repeat itself again and again as consoles continue to sell at inflated prices on resale platforms like eBay.