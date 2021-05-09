From now on fewer restrictions for vaccinated and convalescing people | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For people who have been fully vaccinated against Corona and people who have demonstrably already experienced an infection, important national restrictions have been lifted as of today. A new regulation has been in effect since midnight.

Thus, these people can meet other people without disabilities and no longer have to observe nighttime exit restrictions imposed because of the so-called federal emergency brake.

According to yesterday’s information from the Robert Koch Institute, nearly 7.6 million people (9.1 percent) have been fully vaccinated to date. Almost 27 million people received a basic vaccination (32.3 percent). The older part of the population, in particular, is increasingly being vaccinated.

MEET FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Vaccinated and convalescent people can meet again without restrictions in private situations with other vaccinated and convalescent people. In meetings with unvaccinated people, vaccinated and convalescent people as well as children under 14 no longer count according to the regulation. The nightly exit restrictions no longer apply to them either. After a trip, fully vaccinated and convalescent people only need to be quarantined in exceptional cases, for example if they come from a virus-variant area.

MASK REMAINS

There are also no personal restrictions on contactless individual sports such as jogging for these groups. And finally, they no longer have to show a negative test while shopping or at the hairdresser. The vaccination certificate, such as the yellow vaccination booklet, is sufficient. The mask requirement in certain places and the distance requirement in public places still apply to everyone.

VACCINATION, POSITIVE PCR TEST OR BOTH

Fully vaccinated are those who received their last injection – usually two – at least two weeks ago. Anyone who has demonstrably recovered from Corona and has been vaccinated is considered fully vaccinated after one injection. In principle, those who have recovered are those who can demonstrate with a minimum of 28 days and a maximum of 6 months old positive PCR test that they have had a corona infection.

WARNING AGAINST VACCINE PASSPORT

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht warned against falsifying vaccination cards or using forged documents. “Anyone who does this exposes others to the risk of serious illness and prevents an effective fight against the pandemic,” said the Welt am Sonntag’s SPD politician. “This is not a trivial offense, but an offense punishable by a heavy fine or imprisonment.” This applies not only to the forgers, but also to those using the forged documents.

“Even anyone posing as someone else’s real document can be prosecuted,” she warned. “I’m sure this is being looked at carefully. Anyone who misleads will be discovered sooner than they think and face criminal prosecution. Lambrecht said the planned digital vaccination certificate had to come “as soon as possible” in view of the upcoming holidays. “We must ensure that the transfer of falsified vaccination data to the electronic certificate is prevented and that the violations are reported.” the release for transfer should therefore be given wherever the vaccination was carried out.

The Deputy Chief of the Police League, Jörg Radek, told the Funke media group papers (online Sunday, print Monday): “There are no standards for issuing medical certificates for those who have recovered from the corona. This leaves room for attempts at deception. “

TENSIONS IN SOCIETY

According to the German Ethics Council, lifting corona requirements for vaccinated and recovering people will lead to conflict in society. Alena Buyx, chairman of the Ethics Council, told Funke media group newspapers (online Sunday, print Monday): “Children, young people, interns and students are not protected and should be less allowed to do so. Vaccinated people, on the other hand, have the double benefit: they are protected and can do more. So there is a real problem of solidarity and justice with social tensions.

“You have to be careful that the tension does not become a split,” Buyx said. “I expect politicians to take this temporarily unjust situation seriously, to address it and to shape it.” Offers must be made for those who have less freedom without vaccination. “The released testing capacities could be offered to families and young people.” An increase in vaccination coverage could also contribute to relaxation in society. In any case, “large and creative support programs” are needed for the young generation to cope with the various burdens and delays.