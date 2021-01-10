From misery in Paris to luxury in Hollywood: the life of Omar Sy, of “Unlikely Friends”

In the western suburbs of Paris, a little more than 25 kilometers from the center of the French capital, is the Trappes district. Like so many others, it is a multicultural suburb with decades of poverty – which consequently leads to crime and segregation.

It could have been this or another kind of that kind, the neighborhood that was portrayed in the acclaimed 1995 film “O Ódio”. Or it could have been the stage for the rather exaggerated (but funny) “Gangs of Bairro 13”, another French film focused on the suburbs of Paris and the strained relationship with the large urban center.

Trappes has several problems related to crime – and it has been one of the main hubs in recruiting Islamic states in France in recent years. It was also the neighborhood that actor Omar Sy grew up in, surrounded by different cultures, smells and textures, in what he always called a happy childhood.

“As I went from apartment to apartment in the building I grew up in, I traveled the world. There was everything, all languages, all smells, all colors … It’s my France, that of my childhood, and that’s why I have the openness that I have today, ”he said in an interview with“ Clique ”.

Today he is one of the most famous French actors in the world. Omar Sy is 42 years old and in 2021 it will have been a decade since the film that catapulted his career premiered. We’re talking about Improbable Friends, of course, directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano. Sy plays a young caregiver who was hired after leaving prison and who is leaving another neighborhood of this type to go to an elite Parisian home and take care of his new paraplegic millionaire.

The role earned him the Best Actor Award at the César Awards, the most important in French cinema to round off the year in “The Artist”, a film from the same country that even brought home the golden statuette of Best film came out at the Oscars – with Omar Sy versus the protagonist of “The Artist”, Jean Dujardin, in César.

At the time, it was seen by more than 49 million people. It was the most watched film of the year in France, but also a huge success in other European areas – and beyond. Over 145,000 tickets were sold in Portugal in five weeks. NiT readers recently ranked it as the best movie of the century (so far).

This Friday, January 8th, another reason to talk about Omar Sy debuted on Netflix. The actor is the protagonist of the new French series “Lupine”, the platform in which he plays a criminal gentleman in search of revenge for an injustice committed by a wealthy family against his father. It has seven episodes.

From soccer games that made everyone laugh to the radio (where he got paid to do it)

Omar Sy was born in 1978 and grew up in a modest family of eight brothers. The mother was a governess from Mauritania, the father came from a Senegalese weaver family and came to France to earn some money before returning to his country where he wanted to open a business. But as in so many other cases, the family stayed close to Paris, where most of the children were born. The father worked in the automotive industry.

Omar Sy was always a good-natured joke at school and with friends. He loved to play football – like every young Frenchman – and one of his best childhood friends, who was also born and raised in Trappes, is the famous footballer Nicolas Anelka, with whom he shared many games. Although Omar didn’t play very well, he was often chosen for the teams because the other kids loved his jokes and good humor. It made everyone laugh.

“I never anticipated that I was going to be a comedian, but it was something that came to my mind so naturally. I just felt good about it, ”said Omar Sy in an interview.

Perhaps it was another slightly older friend from the neighborhood, the now famous comedian and actor Jamel Debbouze, who first saw young Omar’s talent for humor. A few years later, when Debbouze was working at Radio Nova, he remembered the fun kid he’d played soccer with as a teenager and called him for a sketch – because the person who played it will be replaced that day had to.

Omar Sy took the opportunity to play a footballer from Senegal who turned into a farmer. The radio director liked what he was hearing and invited him to attend the show on a regular basis – Sy mostly made fake calls in which he played characters. So he began his entertainment and arts career in 1996 when he was 18 years old.

If he hadn’t received a call from Jamel Debbouze that day, he would probably have had a very different life. Omar Sy received a bachelor’s degree in technology and had a pragmatic goal that was well outlined.

“If you grew up like me, you have to earn a living quickly,” he said to “Le Monde”. “My bachelor’s degree in heating and air conditioning was a strategic choice. When everyone was trying to get into electrical engineering, I was looking for something less popular. I told myself that even if there were ever problems [e não encontrasse emprego]I could go to work for Senegal. “

Omar Sy has said his whole life that it was frowned upon to come from a neighborhood like Trappes – and that he had fewer opportunities than other young French people. And he has stated that these two realities that exist in France are very different.

“There are two France’s that exist side by side. It wasn’t until I started to work that I saw the other France and heard different ways of speaking. We knew it existed, but we had never seen it. People look at you and say ‘you’re black and you’re from the neighborhood’ and the doors are closed. I wanted to be something else. So when I see the door open a little, I’ll find a way to get through it. “

He added: “I realized very early on that school is important and that my parents make great sacrifices for me. Every morning I saw my father get up and go to a job he didn’t like. They came to France for the same reasons that all immigrants move to another country – so their children can have better lives. “

From humorous sketches to an acting career

In the corridors of Radio Nova he met Fred Testot, who would become his comedy partner for many years. They immediately had a chemistry and started sketching together until they officially became a duo. Shortly thereafter, they are invited to participate regularly in Debbouze’s television program in Cannes. There he shared a room, a scooter and a salary with Fred Testot.

Omar Sy was in the final year of his undergraduate degree, but at some point it became impossible to balance course with work. He never managed to finish his studies, much to the disappointment of his parents. At that moment he decided to definitely bet on his career as a comedian – and Omar Sy has said several times that the parents were satisfied and confident with the choice of their son only after the success of “Improbable Friends”.

He continues to sketch with Fred Testot until they have their own show on television. They later do live shows. The recognition opens up new opportunities. Both made their cinema debut in 2001 with two small roles in “La Tour Montparnasse Infernale”.

Then he managed to take part in other French comedies such as “Le Raid”, “Samouraïs” and “Le Carton”. In 2006 he debuted the first film in which he worked with Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, “Nos Jours Heureux”, which was a relative success in France. Around this time he also met his future wife Hélène, a friend of a friend of Omar Sy’s. They married in 2007 and currently have five children.

Omar and Hélène Sy at the premiere of “Inferno” in 2016.

During that decade he asserted himself as a well-known actor in France – always self-taught, working with sheer instinct, and taking into account that he never studied acting – until 2011 everything changed.

The success of “Improbable Friends” and the arrival in Hollywood

Unlikely Friends is undoubtedly the film that changed Omar Sy’s life. It was his first leading role and with it he reached millions and millions of people around the world, which earned him international recognition and the chance to work in Hollywood. Omar Sy took the opportunity and began to supplement American film appearances in the following years.

Such is the case with “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, “The Mortal Decision”, “Jurassic World”, “In Search of a Star”, “Hell”, “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “The Appeal “. Savage, ”some of which are big blockbusters and legendary cinema sagas.

His international career consolidated and in 2016 he bought a small mansion in Los Angeles, where he moved with his family – although they also spent a lot of time in France. In 2018 this house was put up for sale, but Omar Sy continues to live and work on both sides of the ocean.

During that decade, which ended in December, the actor also learned English, a language that did not dominate before “Unlikely Friends”. The Sy family currently has a house in another suburb of Paris, in a rural and quiet area near Montfort-l’Amaury, where the actor has a small vegetable garden in the country. The goal? Omar Sy never hid it. “Hollywood is the Grand Prix” in the field of representation, as I said. But he still wants to continue working in his country, France.

In the “X-Men” chapter that he participated in.