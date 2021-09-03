From Madalena to Maria da Piedade: the best sentences and jokes from the “Pôr do Sol”

From Madalena to Maria da Piedade: the best sentences and jokes from the “Pôr do Sol”

The RTP1 telenovela satirizing telenovelas ends this Friday. Screenwriter Henrique Dias selects the best lines.

Noémia Costa plays Maria da Piedade.

This Friday, September 3rd, the “Pôr do Sol” on RTP1 ends. There were only 16 episodes, but they were enough for this series, which satirized soap operas, became a cult object.

Over the course of three weeks, countless sentences, jokes and dialogues were shared by viewers on social media. The text is written by screenwriter Henrique Dias, who came up with the original idea for this project together with director Manuel Pureza and actor Rui Melo.

Now that production comes to an end, NiT asked Henrique Dias to select the lines that you wrote that were best for you. And we divide them by characters.

Click on the gallery for the best sentences and jokes from “Pôr do Sol”. Also read the interview with Henrique Dias about the project, take the opportunity to read NiT’s review of the first episodes and find out what actor Diogo Amaral has to say about his successful experience. Don’t miss out on the fan-made online merchandise shop. And of course you can’t miss the themes of Jesus Quisto and the Lords of Mocada.

