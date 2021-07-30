From drugs to controversy, from fighter to star: the eventful life of Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme shaped an era of action cinema, especially between the late 1980s and 1990s: the career of the now 60-year-old Belgian actor went through various phases, challenges and controversies. Today it’s an iconic and established name that has influenced pop culture for the past few decades. His latest film “The Last Mercenary” will be released on Friday, July 30th, on Netflix.

It has been dubbed the first comedy in the long run, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t full of action. Van Damme plays Richard Brumère, a former French intelligence agent who became a mercenary. He returns after the immunity he was granted 25 years ago for his son Archibald, who is now threatened by the Mafia, is withdrawn.

In order to save his son, the veteran has to fall back on his old contacts and team up with a group of young people from a social neighborhood – as well as an eccentric bureaucrat. Most of all, you must have the courage to reveal to Archibald that you are your father. The film was directed and co-written by David Charhon. NiT used the start of the new production to recall several stories from the life and career of Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Before he became an actor he was a fighter (and dancer)

Jean-Claude Van Damme began martial arts in 1970 at the age of ten. He did karate and kickboxing and took part in professional competitions. Then he started lifting weights and developing a more imposing physique, which earned him the title of Mr. Belgium, a bodybuilding award. At the age of 16, he also began practicing ballet – an activity that would later be important in developing the combat choreographies he would use in the films.

Van Damme and Chuck Norris in the early 80s.

It was security at Chuck Norris’ bar

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s father, Eugène Van Varenberg, was an accountant and owner of a florist. Jean-Claude was little when he started selling flowers on the street to make money and save. He later even had his own gym in Belgium before moving to the United States with a childhood friend in the early 1980s to pursue his dream of an acting career.

They worked as extras in the Hollywood industry, and Jean-Claude Van Damme eventually met Chuck Norris, a name already anchored in action films with whom he became friends. He even worked as a janitor and security guard at Chuck Norris’s Woody’s Wharf Bar in Long Beach, California. Gradually he moved more and more into the industry until he became a professional actor – while training regularly with Norris.

It was the original “Predator”

In the late 1980s, Jean-Claude Van Damme became a household name. Before shining in “Destroying Force”, which debuted in 1988, the actor had a role in “Predator” from South America from 1987. However, the recordings did not go well.

“I had a friend by my side and said: man, I won’t do that,” recalled Van Damme in an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”. In the Predator costume, he had difficulty breathing, the suit was very hot and restricted his mobility so much that the actor feared that the maneuvers he would have to perform would be quite dangerous and risky. In the end, he challenged a key producer on the film, Joel Silver.

“When Joel asked me to jump, I knew it was going to be bad. And I said: It’s impossible, Joel. I think we’re going to have a problem. And then he replaced me. ”It turned out that it was Kevin Peter Hall who played Predator, a character that would lead to an entire film saga.

Van Damme on the set of “Predator”.

The affair with Kylie Minogue

Jean-Claude Van Damme was once married to four women. He had two children with his third wife, bodybuilder Gladys Portugues. From his fourth marriage to actress Darcy LaPier, another child was born in 1995. In the same year Van Damme had an extramarital affair with his colleague Kylie Minogue, with whom he worked on “Street Fighter – The Final Battle”. Although it had been a rumor since the mid-90s, it wasn’t until 2012 that Van Damme confirmed in an interview that it had actually happened.

Had a high addiction to cocaine (which influenced his career)

The 90s were the great decade of fame for Jean-Claude Van Damme. But by the middle of this decade, after already being an international phenomenon, the pressure and rhythm of work would have led the actor to use cocaine on a regular basis. In the end, it turned into a dangerous addiction – Van Damme was consuming ten grams of the drug a day, which at the time meant spending about $ 10,000 a week.

In 1999, he was even arrested for being caught driving under the influence of drugs. There were several attempts at rehabilitation that were unsuccessful, and the actor was able to overcome the addiction in one fell swoop using escape and energy drainage training.

However, this most difficult period in Van Damme’s personal life left its mark on his career – his films between the late 1990s and early 2000s were not very successful and many of them did not even make it to theaters as they were released directly on DVD. Van Damme was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the late 1990s.

The actor in Destroying Force, the movie that started him.

The video game “Mortal Kombat” is based on Jean-Claude Van Damme

The famous video game saga “Mortal Kombat”, which began in 1992, was directly inspired by the Belgian actor. The game’s creators, Ed Boon and John Tobias, wanted Van Damme to be the protagonist of the story. The actor turned it down because he already had another video game contract in his hands that later got stuck. Still, the character Johnny Cage from “Mortal Kombat” was inspired by Van Damme, especially in terms of the look and clothes his character in “Destroying Force” wore.

Vladimir Putin’s security guards thought the actor was going to attack him

In 2010 Jean-Claude Van Damme was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to watch a fight together in Sochi. But it turned out that there was an unlikely incident during this encounter. Apparently Van Damme always carries a bag with lipstick, dental floss and similar utensils. The bag was under her seat. Shortly after Putin and his entourage arrived in the auditorium, Van Damme began to search her handbag to use her lipstick during the fight. The result? Twenty security guards quickly surrounded him.

“I went to my purse to take off my lipstick while the fight was going on,” Van Damme recalls to The Hollywood Reporter. “As soon as I was there, I had 20 security guards with me.” The security guards feared that the actor had a hidden weapon, but Van Damme showed what he had there and everything was sorted out. “You were very quick.”