From “Big Brother” to Torres Vedras: Jorge Guerreiro performs at the carnival

The party also includes performances by Rosinha and Iran Costa. It is not yet known when the candidate will leave the reality show.

The singer performs on February 28th.

It is not yet known on which Sunday this edition of “Big Brother Famosos” will end, but competitor Jorge Guerreiro is confirmed on the poster of a carnival party that will take place between February 25th and 28th.

The singer will perform at the Sporting Clube de Torres Pavilion in Torres Vedras on the 28th. The city has canceled official celebrations and the street parade, but can host events. The theme of the night, according to the Vai Rolar A Festa poster, is “Matrafona Night Fever”.

Rosinha, Iran Costa and Banda Baco are also in the lineup, as well as DJ Mourão, Gil Oli, Pedro Cruz and Ivan Rodrigues. Tickets are available for €10, but you can also buy a general card for €30.