From an Ancient Soil Sample, Clues to An Ice Sheet’s Future

In 1966, scientists at Camp Century, a now deserted U.S. navy base within the Arctic, drilled deep into the Greenland ice sheet, extracting a cylinder of ice practically a mile lengthy together with 12 toes of the frozen sediment that sat beneath it.

“That was a fairly miraculous engineering feat that has been actually onerous to repeat,” stated Andrew Christ, a geoscientist who not too long ago accomplished a postdoctoral fellowship on the College of Vermont.

The pattern was the primary deep ice core that scientists had ever collected, and over the a long time that adopted, the ice grew to become the topic of intense scientific examine, offering important clues concerning the planet’s local weather historical past. The identical couldn’t be stated for the sediment, which was largely missed earlier than vanishing fully.

In 2017, the sediment was rediscovered in a freezer in Denmark. Now, a examine of the frozen samples is shedding new gentle on Greenland’s previous and, maybe, offering an ominous warning for the longer term. The findings, which have been printed in Science on Thursday, counsel that roughly 400,000 years in the past the Camp Century web site in northwestern Greenland was quickly ice-free. They add to accumulating proof that Greenland’s ice sheet has not been steady for the final 2.5 million years, as scientists as soon as assumed.