From 2025 in phases all day in primary schools | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the planned legal right to a full-day place in primary schools in Germany will be phased in from 2025.

By the year 2029, it should then be “growing up” across Germany, Merkel said Wednesday after consulting with federal prime ministers.

In the coalition agreement, the Union and the SPD had agreed to introduce such a legal right for primary school children by 2025. Due to the necessary expansion of schools and buildings and the anticipated massive increase in personnel costs for additional care personnel, there has been a protracted dispute between the federal and state governments over funding, which has still not been resolved. The expansion of approximately 15,000 primary schools is estimated to cost five to seven billion euros. In addition, ongoing operating costs are estimated to amount to EUR 4 billion per year.

As things stand, the federal government wants to donate 3.5 billion euros. The countries are demanding more support. According to Merkel, a working group will now be working on this again. But she hopes that this last hurdle will also be overcome, the chancellor said. “A lot of parents want us to make progress here,” Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) said Wednesday. “A final agreement must now be reached quickly, so that the legal claim can still be decided in this parliamentary term.”

The mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), the current chairman of the prime minister’s conference, said after the deliberations that there are every opportunity to achieve good results in the first quarter of 2021. It is very, very important that after the reception in the day care center that can also take place at school, according to the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU).

The German union federation had put pressure on the talks on Wednesday, asking the prime ministers and the federal government to come to an agreement. “Good education and good care are lifelines for families and for our society – the Corona crisis has confirmed that once again. That is why it is important that another social milestone is reached that this coalition had set for itself, ”said deputy DGB chairman Elke Hannack.

The DGB is also calling for a specialist offensive for teaching, social and educational professions. A study by the Institute for Labor Research (IAB) in Nuremberg has shown that more than 33,000 additional teachers will be needed to create the new daytime places.