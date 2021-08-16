Frigate left for NATO mission in Aegean Sea | free press

NATO has a permanent task force in the Aegean Sea. The ships guard the sea area between Greece and Turkey. The German frigate “Schleswig-Holstein” helps.

Wilhelmshaven (AP) – The German frigate “Schleswig-Holstein” has left Wilhelmshaven for a NATO mission in the Aegean Sea.

The warship is to help secure the sea area between Greece and Turkey during NATO’s ongoing operation against smuggling crime, the navy has announced. To this end, the approximately 220 military personnel will work together with the coast guards of both Mediterranean countries and with the European Agency for Coast Guard and Border Guard (Frontex).

On the quay at the Wilhelmshaven naval base, waving relatives and comrades said goodbye to the soldiers on the “Schleswig-Holstein”. In addition, the Marines Music Corps played, according to a spokesperson.

According to the Navy, the 139-meter ship will replace the frigate “Lübeck”, which currently participates in the “Standing Nato Mission Maritime Group 2”. The crew of the “Schleswig-Holstein” remains in the operating area over Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Her return to Wilhelmshaven is expected in early February 2022.

The Western Defense Alliance NATO has a permanent task force of four to seven ships in the Aegean Sea. According to the navy, the warships have no sovereign powers, are not allowed to stop suspected ships or take action against smugglers. But NATO ships monitor the sea area and contribute to a better exchange of information between coast guards in neighboring countries.