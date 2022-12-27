Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Atlantic Metropolis Prosecutor Workplace

Mates of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the spouse was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas evening.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly taking pictures her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic Metropolis residence Sunday, in keeping with the Atlantic County prosecutor.

The couple’s social media pages had been crammed with pleased photographs from their seemingly blissful life collectively, with trip pictures and pictures from varied occasions.

“I can not consider this,” a good friend wrote on Fb. “We’ve identified Dave and Mary for years. This simply can’t be true.”

David Wigglseworth, who household and buddies referred to as “Wiggy,” was a former Republican candidate for his native township board, in addition to a volunteer for the Boys and Ladies Golf equipment of Atlantic Metropolis.

Police haven’t mentioned what they consider the motive might need been within the alleged homicide, and they’re actively asking folks to name in with extra info that might assist make clear the mysterious case that they check with as an “energetic and cooperative investigation.”

Mates of the couple, in the meantime, have expressed shock and confusion.

“That is simply unimaginable to me. Such nice folks,” one good friend wrote on Fb.

One other famous that the pair’s on-line postings by no means gave any signal of bother: “By his profile it seems like they’d the perfect life collectively.”

