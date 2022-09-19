During the September 18 live broadcast, popular Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” brutally slammed left-wing commentator HasanAbi after he shared an opinion over his controversial breakup with Adept.

For context, on September 15, xQc took to his livestream to confirm his break-up with long-term girlfriend Adept, revealing how he was cornered to make the ultimate choice between her and his family. Naturally, the comment didn’t go down well with Adept, as the former couple got into an extremely heated argument in front of a whopping 125,000 Twitch viewers during their joint September 16 livestream.

Evidently, the controversy soon took over social media platforms with various prominent streamers and content creators sharing their take on the matter, including Twitch powerhouse HasanAbi who argued that Felix could have handled the situation in a more mature manner in the lead-up to his absence from QTCinderella’s S*itCamp 2022.

As expected, Felix hit back at Hasan for spreading misleading information regarding his breakup with Adept, blasting him on a public platform for backing out of S*itCamp 2022 on short notice. Calling Hasan out on his impromptu opinion, the Canadian streamer exclaimed:

“Friends don’t f**king do that.”

xQc calls HasanAbi a ‘snake’ during recent livestream

During his most recent livestream, Felix reacted to a clip from HasanAbi’s September 17 live broadcast in which he provided his take on the xQc-Adept break-up drama, claiming that the Twitch star should have announced to his viewers that he wouldn’t be able to attend the event owing to family issues.

Naturally, Hasan’s comments didn’t sit well with Felix, who then went on to brutally slam him during his livestream, calling him a ‘snake’.

Pointing towards a series of tweets by Hasan, Felix lamented:

“[Those tweets] sent everybody against me and he knew it would and also friends don’t f**king do that. Friends don’t f*cking intend the worse thing and put words in my mouth to get f*cking frequency point. Don’t f*king do that. It’s not about the strength of the call out, its about the fact that friends don’t do that.”

That’s not all, xQc even went on to call him a ‘snake’ and stressed that it wasn’t the magnitude of the call-out that upset him, but more so the fact that Hasan tried to intentionally put words in his mouth to heat up the drama. He lamented:

“That’s the only thing that matters to me. Okay? f*ck the stream size, the likes, the followers. That is simply how that works and I was upset that a friend would intend the words to put words of my mouth that made me look the worst on purpose. Why? Why would you do that,” he asked. “That is the definition that everyone would agree on of what we call a snake.”

Social media reacts to xQc’s call out

As expected, the livestream moment has been clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting numerous reactions from viewers worldwide. On YouTube alone, the clip has managed to amass over 34k views and hundreds of comments, at the time of writing.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here’s what fans had to say:

With the topic still continuing to run wild in the gaming community, the drama is far from over.

