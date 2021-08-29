Friends and colleagues pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman a year after his death

On August 28, 2020, the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, best known as King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, left a lasting impression. A year after his tragic death, several of his friends, including several crusaders on the set of Black Panther, paid tribute to him.

Living tributes

The American actor Chadwick Boseman has shaped Hollywood moviegoers and blockbuster fans in just a few films. After fighting colon cancer for several years, the actor died with his family at the age of 43. An event that shocked many fans around the world, as well as those who worked with him and who praised him.

A year later, Chadwick Boseman still seems to be with his fans. Already since his death they were able to discover two posthumous works by the actor, The Blues of Ma Rainey directed by George C. Wolfe and the second episode of the animated series What If …? Which is currently in the works on Disney + and is tagged the actor’s final foray into the Marvel universe.

Chadwick Boseman also received numerous posthumous awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor for The Blues of Ma Rainey, and a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Da 5 Bloods, the latest movie from legendary Spike Lee (Mo ‘Better Blues, BlackKklansman). It is also worth remembering that the (reasonable!) Decision to give the gigantic Anthony Hopkins (for his role in The Father) the Oscar for Best Actor sparked controversy as Boseman fans expected the actor one last time is rewarded by the illustrious ceremony.

A year after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, fans of the actor continue to marvel at the content of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, of which we see the slightest news and picture of the members of the cast of the first Black Panther wanted their colleague and friend Pay tribute.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, T’Challa’s love in Black Panther, shared her immense sadness on her Instagram account.

Little did I know that I could miss his laughter and silence so much. Now I know. I know … A year after his death, the memory of Chadwick Boseman lives on in me.

Same sadness for actor Michael B. Jordan, who played one of the best antagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Killmonger.

Not a day goes by, my brother … I love you and I miss you, but I know that you are always with us.

Hulk performer Mark Ruffalo, who shared the screen with Chadwick Boseman in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, spoke on Twitter.

Can’t believe how fast the time has passed Think of you today @chadwickboseman.

August 28, 2021

I can’t believe how quickly time goes by. I think of you today, Chadwick Boseman.

The Marvel studio has not failed to pay tribute to the actor on his official Twitter account.

In honor of our friend, our inspiration and our King Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p

August 28, 2021

In honor of our friend, our inspiration and our King Chadwick Boseman.

Of course, many other actors have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, starting with Josh Gad, a close friend of Boseman with whom he shared the poster of two films, Dalida and Marshall.

A year later, not a day goes by that it doesn’t hurt. But in the dark he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever … forever. #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/uHOa8jLEKq

August 28, 2021

Not a day goes by that it doesn’t hurt. But in the dark it always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and now he’s a saint up there. I love you and miss you more than ever … forever. #ChadwickBoseman