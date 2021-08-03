Fridays for Future disappointed in election programs | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The climate protection movement Fridays for Future has shown that it is deeply disappointed with the election programs on climate protection.

“None of the election manifestos of the established parties is sufficient to maintain the 1.5 degree limit and make a fair contribution from Germany,” said activist Carla Reemtsma of the German news agency in Berlin. “It needs social pressure from below as no election manifesto contributes to the 1.5 degree target of the Paris climate agreement. Mass protests on the streets are needed. We will do that in the coming weeks.”

The remaining emissions budget, which Germany still had to make a fair contribution to the 1.5 degree target, would not be achieved, according to Reemtsma. “It’s all about long-term goals and very little about concrete measures to reduce emissions now. The coming legislature is the last in which we can make a contribution to reaching the 1.5 degree limit. Measures must be taken to reduce emissions as quickly as possible.”

According to the Paris Climate Agreement, global warming must be limited to well below 2 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era and every effort must be made to stop the temperature rise at 1.5 degrees.

Line Niedeggen from Fridays for Future told the dpa: “In many areas we are much further than two or three years ago. A lot has changed in society. The perception of the climate crisis is much more acute.” At the same time, however, the ongoing destruction has greatly accelerated the climate crisis. “We can see that in the flood disaster. We are now feeling the effects of the climate crisis, which we are already experiencing in many regions around the world. should have observed.”

She pointed out that a study published last year by the Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy on behalf of the movement showed that it was possible to reach the 1.5 degree target – if the politics were no longer effective from previous plans to lie. “We need to stop investing in fossil industries, maintain fossil subsidies that run into the billions, build new fossil projects and not adequately fund adaptation to the climate crisis.”