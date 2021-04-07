Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2026 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global friction stir welding equipment market size reached US$ 183.7 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to an advanced solid-state joining procedure that combines two confronting workpieces without melting the material. The procedure involves the generation of frictional heat, which softens the area between the rotating device and workpiece material and mechanically intermixes the two metal workpieces. FSW is primarily used for structures that require high welding quality on account of its unique advantages, including cost-savings and weight reduction properties.

FSW equipment offers numerous advantages, including improved process robustness, limited impact on health and environment, and remarkable mechanical properties like high fatigue resistance and tensile strength. It also enables pore closure, resulting in a pore-free weld interface and refined microstructure, and making it highly suitable for welding preventive maintenance (PM) parts. Moreover, as FSW is a green technology, its application is expanding in different industries across the globe. For instance, it is employed in the automotive and aerospace industries on account of the increasing focus on reducing the weight of vehicles and aerospace components. The global friction stir welding equipment market is further driven by the utilization of FSW equipment to weld aluminum components in cars, such as driveshafts, rear axles and spoilers, bumper beans and crash boxes.

Market Summary:

Based on the equipment type, the market has been classified into mobile, fixed and other friction stir welding equipment.

On the basis of the end use industry, the market has been categorized into automotive, aerospace, railway, shipbuilding and other industries.

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Beijing FSW Technology Co., Ltd., Colfax Corporation, FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., General Tool Company, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. and PaR Systems, LLC.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

