Friction Reducers Market | Recent Trends, Top Manufacturers Analysis And Demand by Key Regions

The Friction Reducers Market report analyzes insights related to market developments, trends and demand changes across numerous regions across the world. It outlines market dynamics entailing market restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities trailed by pricing analysis and value chain analysis.The report provides a close analysis of the numerous segments within the market supported product kind, application, and end-use across various countries around the world.

Friction reducers are the chemical additives which are used to decrease the friction between the fluids .It has the ability to increase the injection rates in the stimulation treatment. They are usually copolymers of acryl amides and latex polymers. They are widely used in industries such as oil and gas, automotive, transportation and others. Increasing demand for synthetic anionic polymer is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.Global friction reducers market is set to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains the data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage of friction reducer in hydraulic fracturing and rising demand from oil and gas industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The report analyzes market status, presents worth and volume, product type, key players, and Provide regional analysis.Report also provides short-term and long-term growth projections of the market and in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance.The Friction Reducers Market report highlights the major statistics of the current Market status with developments and opportunities available in the market.

The Regions Covered in the Friction Reducers Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Players Covered in Friction Reducers Report :

Few of the major competitors currently working in the friction reducers market are Condat S.A., FTS International., Shrieve, BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, SNF Holding Company., Di-Corp, Rocanda., Kemira, Rockwater Energy Solutions, Innospec, Halliburton, TETRA Technologies Inc., Aisling Chem., Solvay, Rishabh Metals and Chemical Pvt. Ltd., TRICAN, ChemEOR Inc., Omni Industrial Solutions, WST Energy, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES and others.

