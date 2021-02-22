Friction Products and Materials Market Outlook – 2025 | Top Leading Players, Global Industry Insights & Future Growth Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Friction products and materials market by Product Type, End-Use Industry, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the friction products and materials market size accounted for $17,046 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $24,533 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 47.0% share of the global market, followed by Europe.

Friction product and materials are used to induce friction in various situations where decreased or slow movement is necessary. Friction is the resistance that aims to oppose the movement of objects. It occurs when solid object comes in contact with diverging surface. Frictions products and materials majorly find their application in operating systems, brake & clutch systems, industrial machinery, and gear tooth systems that all need to slow down or stop their processes.

The process of friction is required in the brake system, clutch, and grinding. In braking process, brake pads or brake shoes are pressed against the rotating brake disc or drum. Brake system is used to slow down and stop moving motor vehicles and to hold vehicle stationary when in parking position.

Key Segments

The global friction products and materials market is segmented into product, business type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on product, the friction products and materials market is divided into pads, lining, discs, blocks, and others. In 2017, the pads segment held the largest market share due to increase in demand for various friction pads in braking systems and development of the automotive industry.

On the basis of business type, the market is classified into original equipment (OE) and aftersales. In 2017, the aftersales segment garnered the highest share, due to increase in demand for lightweight carbon-free friction materials. Moreover, increase in demand for industrial and construction equipment is expected to boost the growth of the friction products market.

The applications covered in the market include brakes, clutches, and industrial brakes & transmission systems. In 2017, brakes segment occupied the highest share in the market, due to growth in safety concerns, rise in vehicle production, stringent government regulations for vehicle safety & increase in road accidents.

Depending on the end-use industry, the friction products and materials market are fragmented into automotive, construction, railway, aerospace & mining, and others. In 2017, the automotive segment contributed significantly toward the growth of the friction products and materials market, owing to increase in demand for brake and clutch systems.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period. China is a pioneer in the friction products and materials market. Therefore, global friction products and materials market share is highest among the Asia-Pacific countries.

Competition Analysis

The major players operating in the global friction products and materials market include Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Akebono Brake Industry, Federal-Mogul Holdings, MIBA AG, Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF), ABS FRICTION CORP., European Friction Industries Ltd., Fras-le, Hindustan Composites Ltd., and GMP Friction Products.

