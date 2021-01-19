Friction Modifiers  Market Key Manufacturers and Development for Global Regions (United States, Europe, Japan, China) 2020-2027

The report on the Friction Modifiers Market at a glance shows the current progress in the Friction Modifiers Market. The report also considers the impact of the new COVID-19 epidemic on the Friction Modifiers Market and provides a clear assessment of market fluctuations expected during the forecast period. More information on the various factors that can affect the overall dynamics of the Friction Modifiers Market during the forecast period (2020-2027), including current trends, growth opportunities, limiting factors, etc., is detailed in the market research.

The friction modifiers are lubricant additives that are added to the lubricants in order to reduce any friction and wear between rubbing metal surfaces. Friction modifiers work by forming an easily shearable film on metal surfaces. Friction modifiers serve various purposes based on the application. For instance, friction modifiers in a combustion engine are used to lower the amount of friction to enhance fuel economy. On the other hand, in automatic transmission and industrial applications, the aim is to reduce slippage besides controlling friction and maximizing efficiency.

Top Key Companies:

Afton Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

BRB International BV

Chevron Corporation

Croda International Plc

CSW Industrials Inc.

Infineum International Limited

King Industries, Inc

Lubrizol Corporation

Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC

The friction modifiers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as booming automotive industry and vehicle parc in the developing nations coupled with increasing demand for fuel-efficient lubricants. However, rising demand for alternative fuels has a negative influence on the growth of the friction modifiers market. Nonetheless, advancement in friction modifier additive technologies and stringent environment regulations offer lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in the friction modifiers market during the forecast period.

Friction Modifiers Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

The report also describes Friction Modifiers business strategy, sales and market channels, market size and buyer information, global demand and supply rates. This report breaks down the world Friction Modifiers by product type, end user and region. Describe the performance of individual segments in the Friction Modifiers growth.

