Freshman Democrat Puts Rep. Jim Jordan On Blast Over Whistleblower Claims

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) quizzed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) over his claims that “dozens” of whistleblowers had come to his workplace forward of the Weaponization of the Federal Authorities committee assembly on Thursday (You may watch a clip of the 2 beneath).

The committee goals to take a look at federal businesses allegedly focusing on conservatives, and Jordan claimed Thursday that there are dozens of whistleblowers who describe a “political nature” within the Justice Division.

Jordan chairs the committee that’s been dubbed the “tin foil hat committee” by Rep. Pete Aguila, chair of the Home Democratic Caucus.

Goldman, in a tense change with Jordan, grilled the Republican on his claims and requested why info ― and testimony ― from the whistleblowers hadn’t been made obtainable to Democrats on the committee.

Jordan, in response, mentioned info from the whistleblowers can be obtainable to Democrats “after they testify,” however Goldman wasn’t having it.

“You don’t have any transcriptions of their interviews?” requested Goldman, who was the lead counsel to the Home managers in Donald Trump’s first impeachment inquiry. He gained a Home seat in November.

“Now we have the primary ones, and we have now the handfuls who’ve come and talked to our workplace,” replied Jordan, who added that there shall be interviews within the coming week.

“You simply mentioned dozens. Do you will have notes from these? Or are they only speaking to your employees?” Goldman later requested.

Jordan assured Goldman that he and everybody on the committee will be capable to entry transcripts of whistleblower interviews.

Goldman, nevertheless, circled again to carry up Jordan’s declare concerning the dozens he mentioned his workplace spoke to.

An individual within the committee room talked about that Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) was there for the interview of the primary whistleblower, Mediaite reported.

You may watch Goldman’s back-and-forth with Jordan beneath.

H/T Mediaite

Associated…