Fresh From Attack on Russian Soil, Raiders Taunt the Kremlin

Recent from main a army incursion into Russian territory, commanders of anti-Kremlin armed teams on Wednesday taunted the Russian Military for its sluggish response and threatened Moscow with extra raids to return.

Russia, they informed reporters at a information convention in a forest clearing in northern Ukraine close to the border, ought to now perceive that any part of the lengthy frontier might change into a brand new place that Moscow can be compelled to defend.

Army analysts advised that the cross-border assault within the area of Belgorod on Monday and Tuesday had twin objectives, army and political.

It appeared geared toward forcing Russia to divert badly wanted troops from the entrance in jap and southern Ukraine, at the same time as Ukraine prepares a counteroffensive. And it threatened to embarrass President Vladimir V. Putin’s authorities by exhibiting Russia’s vulnerability.