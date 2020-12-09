Fresh Food Packaging Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Amcor Limited, Mondi, Coveris, Smurfit Kappa, DuPont, International Paper

Being an excellent and defined market research report, Fresh Food Packaging Market report serves as a backbone for the business when it is about thriving in the competition. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. To craft this market report in an outstanding manner, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized so that client achieves maximum benefits.

Global fresh food packaging market is buyer-oriented, and hence with the rising demand for fresh food, and their extended shelf-life the market is expected to be on the rise. Global fresh food packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018.

Global fresh food packaging market has had an increase in demand due to the rise in better quality, packaged and labelled fresh food. This along with the growing awareness around the world about the environment and global warming, the packaging market is adopting eco-friendly means of packaging which has led to a significant rise in the demand for the industry.

The primary aim of the global fresh food packaging market is the quality maintenance and eco-friendly packaging methods leading to a better environment and waste disposal system. It also makes sure that the industry standards are high and that the product inside is not tampered with in any way.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising demand for fresh packaged and labelled food with no tampering to the products has led to a significant rise in the market of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Growing awareness amongst the people about the products they are consuming and the effects that they have on the environment has led to a significant rise for the market

Increase in disposable income of the world has led to a rise in the demand for better quality, fresh food products which bodes well for the future of the industry

Market restraint:

The rise in counterfeit packaging and products in the market has hindered the market growth

The waste disposal system of the manufacturers during the production and packaging process has led to an overhaul of government regulations for the product and has halted the market growth

Cheap local products and their supply has taken a major market share of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market thereby reducing the growth of the Industry

By Package Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paper, Aluminium, BOPET, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Others),

By Pack Type (Flexible Pack, Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans, Others),

By Application (Meat & Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Amcor Limited acquired US based rigid and flexible packaging company Bemis Company Inc., for USD 6.8 billion which will help Amcor have a greater impact for their products in the United States.

In February 2017, Mondi completed the acquisition of UK based innovative packaging company Excelsior Technologies Limited for 33 million euros, helping Mondi improve their innovative packaging solutions and increase their market share in the UK.

