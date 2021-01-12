Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2027

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Fresh Food Packaging Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the major players operating in the global fresh food packaging market are Amcor Limited, Mondi, Coveris, Smurfit Kappa, DuPont, International Paper, DS Smith, Silgan Holdings Inc., WestRock Company, Sealed Air, Ultimate Packaging Ltd., Temkin International Inc., Greenyard, Berry Global Inc., Packaging Corporation of America, Sonoco Products Company, American Packaging Corporation, Jabil Inc., ITC Limited, Innovia Films, Graham Packaging Company, BASF SE, Ampacet Corporation, Printpack, Bomarko Inc., Graphic Packaging International LLC, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, and Klöckner Pentaplast.

Global fresh food packaging market is buyer-oriented, and hence with the rising demand for fresh food, and their extended shelf-life the market is expected to be on the rise. Global fresh food packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018.

Global fresh food packaging market has had an increase in demand due to the rise in better quality, packaged and labelled fresh food. This along with the growing awareness around the world about the environment and global warming, the packaging market is adopting eco-friendly means of packaging which has led to a significant rise in the demand for the industry.

The primary aim of the global fresh food packaging market is the quality maintenance and eco-friendly packaging methods leading to a better environment and waste disposal system. It also makes sure that the industry standards are high and that the product inside is not tampered with in any way.

Market drivers:

Rising demand for fresh packaged and labelled food with no tampering to the products has led to a significant rise in the market of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Growing awareness amongst the people about the products they are consuming and the effects that they have on the environment has led to a significant rise for the market

Increase in disposable income of the world has led to a rise in the demand for better quality, fresh food products which bodes well for the future of the industry

Market restraint:

The rise in counterfeit packaging and products in the market has hindered the market growth

The waste disposal system of the manufacturers during the production and packaging process has led to an overhaul of government regulations for the product and has halted the market growth

Cheap local products and their supply has taken a major market share of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market thereby reducing the growth of the Industry

By Package Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paper, Aluminium, BOPET, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Others),

By Pack Type (Flexible Pack, Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans, Others),

By Application (Meat & Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Others)

The FRESH FOOD PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Amcor Limited acquired US based rigid and flexible packaging company Bemis Company Inc., for USD 6.8 billion which will help Amcor have a greater impact for their products in the United States.

In February 2017, Mondi completed the acquisition of UK based innovative packaging company Excelsior Technologies Limited for 33 million euros, helping Mondi improve their innovative packaging solutions and increase their market share in the UK.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Fresh Food Packaging market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Fresh Food Packaging market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

