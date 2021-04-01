Fresh Food Packaging Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027
Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 77.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Food packaging is method of enclosing food to protect it from tampering or contamination from physical, chemical, and biological sources. Food packaging makes use of a variety of substances, including dyes for printing colorful labels, and glues and adhesives for keeping packaging closed. The modern food packaging provides complete safety and coverage along counterfeit resistance. Increasing demand by food processing industry for extending shelf life of the food with the help of environment friendly packaging products will be key driver for the growth of market and to meet this demand various companies are launching various innovative nonhazardous packaging products. For Instance, Amcor the global leader in producing high-quality, responsible packaging for food launched Amite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the company’s revolutionary, more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. It can reduce a pack’s carbon footprint by up to 64%. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Fresh food packaging market across the globe. Moreover, the increasing awareness among the consumers to consume fresh packaged food is also a key driver to foster the growth of the market. However, the strict rules and regulations by government regarding the raw material used in packaging products is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Asphalt Plant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing population and industrialization. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to growing concerns about environment and eco-friendly packaging.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1871
Major market player included in this report are:
Coveris Group
DuPont Company
DS Smith PLC
Mondi PLC
Silgan Holdings Inc.
Sonoco Products Co.
Schur Flexibles
Anchor Packaging Inc.
Printpack Inc.
Bomarko Inc.
Packaging Corporation of America
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Paper
By Pack type:
Converted roll stock
Gusseted bags
Flexible paper
By Application:
Meat products
Vegetables
Seafood
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1871
Target Audience of the Global Asphalt Plant Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors