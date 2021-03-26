Frequency Synthesizer Market 2020-2027 | Ultra Electronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, National Instruments, Qorvo

The research and analysis conducted in Frequency Synthesizer Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Frequency Synthesizer industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Frequency Synthesizer Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global frequency synthesizer market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing demand of connectivity and upgradation in the telecommunication industry which is constantly evolving over the period of time at a very fast pace.

Frequency synthesizer is an electrical component that uses a single oscillator to produce a wide range of frequencies. It is the most accepted way of generating stable and accurate radio frequency signals for the use in various electronic devices. It uses the technique of frequency mixing, frequency multiplication, frequency division to generate new frequencies. It has high switching speed, stability and low phase noise performance.

Market Drivers:

A very high demand in the telecommunication industry of the 5G technology which surge the demand for the frequency synthesizer

There is a high demand for the upgradation in the research and military equipment’s driving the growth of the market

A high requirement of strong signal clarity and low noise production capabilities across various industries is boosting the market growth

The demand for the usage of smart-phones is increasing at a very high pace across the world which will propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

The high cost of research and development restricts the growth of the market

High cost of modular frequency synthesizers restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Frequency Synthesizer Market

By Application

Research & Measurement Microwave Synthesis Calibration Time & Frequency Metrology

Military & Aerospace Radar Signals Intelligence (Sigint) Electronic warfare (EW)

Telecommunications Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Wimax Wlan Satcom Cellular



By Type

Analog

Digital

By Components

Phase Detectors

Loop Filters

Oscillators

Mixers

Dividers

By End-Users

Investors & Consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy Firms

Technology Solution Providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Mercury Systems, Inc., announced its latest high performance and direct digital synthesis based synthesizer, the SpectrumSeries DS-3000 synthesizer. It supports the advance frequency conversion technology requirements of the customers. The DS-3000 synthesizer offers industry-leading phase noise of -121 dBc/Hz at 10 GHz with 10 kHz offset and frequency coverage up to 20 GHz with 1 Hz resolution

In February 2019, Bengaluru-based fab-less semiconductor company, Signalchip revealed India’s first semiconductor chips for 4G/LTE and 5G NR. The SCBM34XX and SCRF34XX/45XX series of chips code-named ‘Agumbe. With these chips, India became the member of countries who owned such widely used technology

Competitive Analysis

Global frequency synthesizer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of frequency synthesizer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global frequency synthesizer market are Ultra Electronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Analog Devices Inc., National Instruments, Qorvo Inc., FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc., Sivers IMA AB, Synergy Microwave Corporation, Mercury United., EM Research, Micro Lamda Wireless Inc., Ultra Electronics, APA Wireless, API Technologies Corp, ASB Inc., Crystek Corporation, Mini Circuits, Linear Technology,Inc, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, L3Harris Narda-MITEQ, Premier Farnell Limited and others

Major Highlights of Frequency Synthesizer market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Frequency Synthesizer market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Frequency Synthesizer market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Frequency Synthesizer market.

