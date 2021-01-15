Frequency Counter Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast by 2027

The frequency counter is an electronic component or individual instrument used for measuring frequency and time. These are test instruments and are used in applications associated with radio frequency engineering to accurately measure the frequency of signals. It operates on the principle of gating input frequency into the counter for a set time. Range of frequency counters may vary between Hz to GHz, where 1 Hz is equivalent to one pulse per second. Frequency counters are also used for calibrating other equipment that do not have displays. These are commonly used in laboratories, factories, and field environments for direct frequency measurements of various devices. Most common applications include measurement and characterization of oscillator and transmitter frequencies.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Frequency Counter market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Frequency Counter market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The frequency counter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as continuous development in the LTE technology coupled with rapid developments in wireless technologies. Furthermore, investments by key players for network infrastructure in the telecommunication sector contributes to the growth of the frequency counter market. On the other hand, the frequency counter market is likely to showcase significant opportunities with digitalization and automation during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Frequency Counter Market companies in the world

1.B and K Precision Corporation

2.Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

3.Keysight Technologies Inc.

4.National Instruments

5.OMRON Corporation

6.Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co KG

7.Schneider Electric

8.Stanford Research Systems

9.TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.Yokogawa Electric Corporation

