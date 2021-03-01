French ex-president Sarkozy sentenced to imprisonment | Free press

In Paris, a verdict was passed in the sensational trial of the former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy. The Accusation: Bribery and Influence.

Paris (dpa) – Former President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, 66, has been sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and illicit influence.

Two years of this will be suspended, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday from the Paris Palace of Justice.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99