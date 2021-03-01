French ex-president Sarkozy sentenced to imprisonment | Free press

He left the Elysée Palace nine years ago. Now Nicolas Sarkozy is involved in an affair and sentenced to imprisonment. The prospects for a comeback are likely to darken considerably.

Paris (AP) – Former President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, has been sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and illicit influence.

Two years of this will be suspended, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday from the Paris Palace of Justice. The 66-year-old is unlikely to have to go to jail because the sentence can be served at home under electronic supervision.

The judges also sentenced Sarkozy’s longtime attorney Thierry Herzog and attorney Gilbert Azibert to three years in prison, also with two years probation. Negotiations in court had caused a stir in France at the end of last year.

According to the 2014 indictment, Sarkozy attempted to uncover investigative secrets about Herzog from lawyer Azibert. In essence, this behavior endangered the independence of the judiciary, the Prosecution argued.

Conservative Sarkozy ruled the Elysée Palace from 2007 to 2012. He had dismissed the allegations in court late last year. Numerous civil rights supporters consider him a leadership icon to this day, although he no longer has any offices.

The allegations are based on the use of wiretapped phone calls between the politician and lawyer Herzog. There were heated debates about the legality of this interception. The procedure is considered a one-off. But it is not the first time that a former president has been convicted. Sarkozy’s predecessor Jacques Chirac was given a two-year suspended sentence for embezzlement and breach of trust during his time as mayor of Paris.

Sarkozy’s time at the Élysée was shaped by affairs about wealthy friends, outrageous members of the government or favoritism. The former hope of the right had started his career as mayor. In 2012 he finally lost to the socialist François Hollande. After stepping down, he wanted to become president again five years later – but failed in the party’s internal selection process.

Sarkozy faces a legal hurdle. Due to costs for his failed reelection campaign, another trial will be held mid-month. The judiciary has also been investigating alleged payments by Libya for its successful 2007 presidential campaign for years. Sarkozy, too, rejects all allegations here.

“Sarko,” as he is often referred to, even fueled speculation about a possible political comeback. Last summer he published the collection of memoirs “Le Temps des Tempêtes” (“The time of the storms”), which became a bestseller. Presidents are protected in France by extended immunity.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99