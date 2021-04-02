Freighter Aircraft Market Competitive Insights, Demand and Growth Prospects 2021 to 2026

The Global Freighter Aircraft Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The freighter aircraft market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Freighter Aircraft Market are The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Aviation Industry Corporation of China, ATR, KF Aerospace, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Aeronautical Engineers, Inc., Precision Aircraft Solution, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

A derivative of Non-Cargo Aircraft Segment is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Derivative of Non-Cargo Aircraft segment accounts for more than 60% of the market share and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing preference of the airlines to replace their old and aging passenger aircraft with freighter aircraft. During conversion, the aircraft is reinforced with floors that can handle the weight of the freight. In addition, there are changes to aircraft fire detection systems, ventilation, and temperature control. This is because freighter aircraft have different requirements than passenger aircraft and must comply with different standards. Some of the available passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft programs are B737, B757, A320, and A321. In February 2020, Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture of Airbus and ST Engineering received a supplementary type certificate from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency for Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter conversion. In late 2019, ST Engineering received two new orders for the A321 P2F aircraft conversion from BBAM, a US-based aircraft leasing company. Such orders for new conversions across the world are anticipated to bolster the growth of this segment of the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2019

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than 30% of air cargo demand. The increasing demand for air cargo is mainly due to the increasing demand for e-commerce. The growing preference for online shopping and the presence of production facilities of electronics, and other commercial goods in countries like China, India, Japan, Cambodia, and Vietnam among others are driving the air cargo market. In order to cater to the growing demand, several airlines in the region have placed an order for freighter aircraft (passenger to cargo conversions). ANA Cargo, Garuda Indonesia, Mongolian Airways Cargo, SpiceJet, and Qantas are some of the major airlines that have received freighter aircraft in 2019. Further with the growing demand for air cargo, the demand for freighter aircraft in the region is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Freighter Aircraft market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Freighter Aircraft market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Freighter Aircraft market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Freighter Aircraft market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach Freighter Aircraft used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

