Freighter Aircraft Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., ATR, KF Aerospace

Freighter Aircraft Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Freighter Aircraft Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The freighter aircraft market is projected to record a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Freighter Aircraft Market are The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Aviation Industry Corporation of China, ATR, KF Aerospace, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Aeronautical Engineers Inc., Precision Aircraft Solution and others.

Key Market Trends:

Derivative of the Non-cargo Aircraft Segment is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Derivative of Non-cargo Aircraft segment accounts for more than 60% of the market share, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing preference of airlines to replace their old and aging passenger aircraft with freighter aircraft. During such conversions, aircraft are reinforced with floors that can handle the weight of the freight. In addition, changes are made to aircrafts’ fire detection, ventilation, and temperature control systems. This is because freighter aircraft have different requirements than passenger aircraft and must comply with different standards. Some of the available passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft programs are B737, B757, A320, and A321. In February 2020, Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture of Airbus and ST Engineering, received a supplementary type certificate from the EU Aviation Safety Agency for Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter conversion. In late 2019, ST Engineering received two new orders for the A321 P2F aircraft conversion from BBAM, a US-based aircraft leasing company. Such orders for new conversions across the world are anticipated to bolster the growth of this segment of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Freighter Aircraft Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Freighter Aircraft Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

