Freighter Aircraft Market 2021 Analysis by Top Leading Players – The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Global Freighter Aircraft Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Freighter Aircraft Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Freighter Aircraft.

The freighter aircraft market is projected to record a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period.



– The market demand is primarily driven by factors, such as the rise in new trade relationships among different countries and rapid growth in e-commerce activities across the world.

– According to the IATA, air cargo represents less than 1% of global trade volume (airlines transport more than 52 million metric ton of goods, annually) and more than 35 % of the global trade value (air cargo value is over USD 6.8 trillion, annually).

– The trade conflict between the United States and China and recurring political and financial market instability in some emerging markets are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of air cargo demand, thereby, affecting the freighter aircraft demand during the forecast period.

– Amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, many airlines have been temporarily converting their passenger aircraft into cargo aircraft for transportation of medical equipment and cover up the loss, as air passenger transportation is restricted in many major aviation hubs.

Top Leading Companies of Global Freighter Aircraft Market are The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Aviation Industry Corporation of China, ATR, KF Aerospace, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Aeronautical Engineers Inc., Precision Aircraft Solution, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

Derivative of the Non-cargo Aircraft Segment is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Derivative of Non-cargo Aircraft segment accounts for more than 60% of the market share, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing preference of airlines to replace their old and aging passenger aircraft with freighter aircraft. During such conversions, aircraft are reinforced with floors that can handle the weight of the freight. In addition, changes are made to aircrafts’ fire detection, ventilation, and temperature control systems. This is because freighter aircraft have different requirements than passenger aircraft and must comply with different standards. Some of the available passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft programs are B737, B757, A320, and A321. In February 2020, Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture of Airbus and ST Engineering, received a supplementary type certificate from the EU Aviation Safety Agency for Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter conversion. In late 2019, ST Engineering received two new orders for the A321 P2F aircraft conversion from BBAM, a US-based aircraft leasing company. Such orders for new conversions across the world are anticipated to bolster the growth of this segment of the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2019



The Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than 30% of air cargo demand. The increasing demand for air cargo is mainly due to the increasing demand for e-commerce. The growing preference for online shopping and the presence of production facilities of electronics and other commercial goods in countries, like China, India, Japan, Cambodia, and Vietnam, are driving the air cargo market. In order to cater to the growing demand, several airlines in the region have placed orders for freighter aircraft (passenger to cargo conversions). ANA Cargo, Garuda Indonesia, Mongolian Airways Cargo, SpiceJet, and Qantas are some of the major airlines that received freighter aircraft in 2019. Further, with the growing demand for air cargo, the demand for freighter aircraft in the region is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

