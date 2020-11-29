Freight Trucking Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Freight Trucking Market 2020-2030: A freight truck, also referred as a heavy-duty vehicle, is used to transport goods from one place to another. It is widely used in logistics services and is very ideal for off-road driving. Advanced and high-powered engine freight trucks can easily transport bulk load. They have high carrying capacity and can be further divided into six parts, semi-trailer truck, straight truck, jumbo truck, tail-lift truck, truck trailer, and flatbed truck. Therefore, its advantages are expected drive the growth of the freight trucking market over the forecast period.

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Size, Cargo, and End-user Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered A.P. Moller Maersk, Canadian National, CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM, DB SCHENKER, Deutsche Post, DHL Paket GmbH, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corporation, and Kuehne & Nagel

Governments of many countries eased restrictions on industrial activity in a graded manner, but migrant workers have returned to their homes, which has aggravated issues for the transport industry.

Lockdown across the globe has increased the shortage of drivers and non-availability of cargo for return trips has pushed truck freight rates, thereby hampering then prices of essential commodities.

One-way movement of goods delivery requires a truck to make a return trip with an empty cargo hold. In contrast, return trip filled with goods accounted for 20-30% less than the first trip for suppliers before the lockdown.

Governments of many countries have now allowed the opening of booking and delivery offices of transporters, but the freight market is expected to take some time to revive.

Even in the case of automated loading and unloading systems for palletized cargo, labor is essential to perform functions such as strapping down the pallets and other basic work.

Speedy growth of the internet retailing market and technological advancements are expected to propel the growth of the freight trucking market. However, underdeveloped infrastructure in emerging countries restrains the growth of the freight trucking market. Furthermore, technological advancements equipped with GPS tracking, temperature-controlled compartments, and flatbed & load-to-road service are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the freight trucking market.

Speedy growth of the internet retailing market

The e-commerce market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to increase in the number of people using the internet, where every product is available a few clicks away. This has attracted customers toward the e-commerce market, which boosted the growth of the transportation market as ordered products are shipped by using these means. Hence, with the significant growth of the online retailing market, the freight trucking market is also expected to boost over the forecast period.

Technological advancements

Truck manufacturers are rolling out new truck models with improved cargo space and technologies. To enhance the performance and functionality of the vehicle, several truck manufacturers lean toward advanced technologies. Increase in demand for freight trucks has also compelled freight trucking manufacturers to integrate new tracking technologies to maintain their spot in the future. Therefore, this is estimated to boost the freight trucking market over the forecast period.

Segments Sub-segments Type Lorry Tank

Truck Trailer

Refrigerated Truck

Flatbed Truck Size Heavy Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks Cargo Dry Bulk Goods

Oil and Diesel

Postal End-User Oil and Gas

Industrial and Manufacturing

Defense

Energy and Mining

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Food and Beverages

This study presents the analytical depiction of the freight trucking market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the freight trucking market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the freight trucking market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Which are the leading market players active in the freight trucking market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

