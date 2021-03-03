Freight Transport Management Market is Estimated to Earn Revenues worth USD 41.52 billion while Expanding at a 9.8 % CAGR in the Forecast period 2021-2025

Freight transport management is the physical process of transporting commodities and merchandise goods and cargo by land, sea, or air. With mobility solution which is making rapid inroads into the logistics industry, the traditional landscape of the manual processes is getting replaced with automation impacting the standardized processes and workflows. Moreover, proper sharing and integration of data will substitute for full-scale control in the market.

The Freight Transport Management Market was valued at USD 23.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 41.52 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Intermodal transportation is an emerging trend in the market which uses more than one mode of transportation. Due to globalization, companies are trading at the international level which requires safer, more flexible, and high capacity transportation options.

Freight transport management is the physical process of transporting commodities and merchandise goods and cargo by land, sea, or air. With mobility solution which is making rapid inroads into the logistics industry, the traditional landscape of the manual processes is getting replaced with automation impacting the standardized processes and workflows. Moreover, proper sharing and integration of data will substitute for full-scale control in the market.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745205/freight-transport-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

The prominent players in the global Freight Transport Management market are:

JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI – Global, Accenture PLC, Descartes Systems Group Inc., DSV A/S, HighJump, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Geodis

Top of FormMarket Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Global Freight Transport Management Market Overview

Rail Freight to Account for a Significant Demand for Freight Management Solutions

– The rail freight transportation has had advantages over other modes in the areas of environmental performance, land use, energy consumption, and safety. Therefore, with the increased preference, the rail logistics environment has got complex and difficult to navigate, and companies need both rail cargo industry experience and information technology systems to manage them.

– This has resulted in the advent of a wide range of rail freight transportation management solutions, specifically designed for small freight trains, intermodal lines, and private factory rails that are challenged by the increasing operational complexity and a growing need to automate and/or streamline processes. The companies, such as DXC Technology and Goal Systems are inclining their product portfolio according to these needs.

– Moreover, the higher demand for rail freight transports will be the primary growth enabler for the market, specifically in the OECD countries. Owing to this, the rail freight transport management solutions are expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745205/freight-transport-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

Key players in the market are JDA Software, Accenture PLC, DSV A/S, Manhattan Associates, Ceva Logistics, etc.

– April 2019 – According to the National Infrastructure Commission, the government of the United Kingdom is planning to ban sales of diesel HGVs by 2040 at the latest as part of a plan to make the road and rail freight industry carbon-free by 2050. Over the next 30 years, heavy freight transport in the United Kingdom will increase by at least 27% and could rise by as much as 45%.

– April 2019 The Mastery Logistics Systems platform will bring centralized and automated appointment making and management. It will create a new automated tracking system based on very low-cost trackers attached to the freight and reported directly to shippers, and introduce widespread blockchain-based bills to accompany shipments and eliminate paperwork processing and invoice settlement.

Furthermore, Global Freight Transport Management Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Freight Transport Management Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Freight Transport Management Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Freight Transport Management Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)

– Global Freight Transport Management Market Forecast (2020-2026)

– Global Freight Transport Management Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About US

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com