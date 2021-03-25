Freight Forwarding Market Skyrocketing Revenue of USD 170 Billion in 2021 with Eminent Key Players: Agility, DHL International GmbH., DSV, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Bolloré Logistics, Robinson Worldwide, Inc

The global Freight forwarding market size is projected to reach USD 2028 Billion by 2028, from USD 170 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of +4% during 2021-2028.

Freight forwarders, also known as non-vessel operating common carriers, are agents that arrange shipments for industries from manufacturers to the final destination. Forwarders have contracts with shipping line carriers to move cargo. This provides help them offer a secure network of movement of cargo at low prices. They act as supply chain experts and their services include commercial invoicing, warehousing, packaging, documentation, declaration of shippers export, and distribution at the final destination.

Report Consultant recently announced its statistical study on Freight Forwarding market to promote and scale up the growth of the industries. The report comes with the analysis of the risk factors which helps in tracking the ups and downs that are an obstacle for the businesses. The report has been made using primary and secondary research methodologies to discover the current and future statistics.

Top Key Players:

Agility Logistics, BDP International, C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, DAMCO, DSV, Expeditors International, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kerry Logistics, etc.

Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Type:

Packaging

Documentation

Transportation and warehousing

VAS (Value-added services)

Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Application:

Ships

Aircraft

Trucks

Railroads

The Global Freight Forwarding market is evolving rapidly due to its prominent features such as Top Leading Vendors and Segmentations (Types, Applications, End-Uers). The demand for these products and services is gaining popularity in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Global Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report contains data from the base year of 2020 and the historic year of 2021. This rise in market value can be attributed to the lower cost associated with availing integrated services instead of availing it individually from different providers.

Report Highlights

Wide-ranging pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Freight forwarding market

Deep comprehensions about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Freight forwarding market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Freight forwarding market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Freight forwarding market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Freight forwarding market to help identify market developments

Freight Forwarding Market forecasts on key dynamics of success, drivers and constraints, market segment and value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlooks, regional or geographic insights, Competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. All data, statistics, and information are backed up through well – established analytical tools including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This comprehensive market research report can bring your business to the next level.

Major Factors:

Global Freight Forwarding Market Overview

Economic Impact on the Market

Market Competition

Global Freight Forwarding Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Freight Forwarding Market Forecast

