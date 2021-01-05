Freight Forwarding Market – Industry Report to 2026 || Sinotrans India Private Limited; CMA CGM; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.; Nippon Express

Freight Forwarding market research report has been presented with the best realistic service and recommendations which can be trusted confidently. This market report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. With the clear understanding of customer requirement, one method or combination of many methods have been used to construct this most excellent market research report. Freight Forwarding market document studies comprehensive evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions with respect to ABC industry. Global Freight Forwarding Market key players Involved in the study are PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.; Sinotrans India Private Limited; CMA CGM; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.; Nippon Express; Dachser; DIMERCO; CJ Logistics Corporation; Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and GEODIS.

The Freight Forwarding Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The scope of this Freight Forwarding market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Global Freight Forwarding Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth and increased adoption of e-commerce is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence of inter-country trade and increasing demand for low-cost trade services from various consumers is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of nearshoring manufacturing activities globally which is expected to result in lack of adoption of trade activities is expected to restrain the market growth

Important Features of the Global Freight Forwarding Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Agility; DHL International GmbH.; DSV; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; CEVA Logistics; DB Schenker; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Bolloré Logistics

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation:

By Type Air Freight Forwarding Sea Freight Forwarding Rail Freight Forwarding Road Freight Forwarding

By Service Packaging Documentation Transportation & Warehousing Value-Added Service (VAS)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Freight Forwarding Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Freight Forwarding market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Freight Forwarding Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Freight Forwarding

Chapter 4: Presenting Freight Forwarding Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Freight Forwarding market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Global Freight Forwarding market Competitive Analysis, Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunities, Key Market and Key Players.

To present the Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze their Development Plan and Strategies.

To Define, Describe and Forecast the Market By Product Type, Market Investor and Key Regions.

