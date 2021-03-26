Freight Forwarding Market 2020-2027 | Agility, DHL International, DSV, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker

The research and analysis conducted in Freight Forwarding Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Freight Forwarding industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Freight Forwarding Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The freight forwarding market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on freight forwarding market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Freight forwarding is a business that establishes shipments for personal or corporations to get goods from the manufacturer to a customer or a final point of distribution. Freight forwarders customize in reducing expenses and aiding the logistics of transportation.

Primary reasons that propel the growth of the freight forwarding market are the huge need for less expensive shipping, capability to recognize the consumers’ demands, and reply rapidly with logistics services. Furthermore, increase in the trade agreements between nations also aid in the rising in the growth of the freight forwarding market. Also, swift growth and growing of acceptance of e-commerce, growing of the incidences of inter-country trade and the rising need for low-cost trade solution from several users are projected to boost the growth of the freight forwarding market growth. However, the growing of incidences of nearshoring manufacturing actions around the world which in turn is to conclude in the absence of acceptance of trade activities is projected to most likely hamper the growth of the freight forwarding market in the forecast period. Yet, the rise in reshoring and nearshoring manufacturing is most likely to hinder the growth of the freight forwarding market. Regardless of the challenges, the growing trend of intermodal freight transportation will further cushion the growth of the freight forwarding market growth in the coming years. Recently, the technological developments in freight forwarding solutions have formed enormous effectiveness around the world. Nevertheless, these technological developments in freight forwarding are expected to form advantageous opportunities for the growth of the freight forwarding market.

This freight forwarding market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on freight forwarding market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Freight Forwarding Market Scope and Market Size

The freight forwarding market is segmented on the basis of service type, mode of transportation, logistics model, customer type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on the service type, the freight forwarding market is segmented into freight transportation, warehousing, documentation, packaging, insurance, others. Others is further sub segmented into value added services, custom clearance, inventory management.

Based on the mode of transportation, the freight forwarding market is segmented into road, waterways, rail, air.

Based on the logistics model, the freight forwarding market is segmented into first party logistics, second party logistics, third party logistics.

Based on the customer type, the freight forwarding market is segmented into B2C, B2B.

Based on the application, the freight forwarding market is segmented into industrial and manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, military, oil and gas, food and beverages, others. Others is further sub segmented into agro commodities, government and public utilities, and fertilizer, jewelry.

Freight Forwarding Market Country Level Analysis

The freight forwarding market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, service type, mode of transportation, logistics model, customer type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the freight forwarding market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the freight forwarding market because of the increasing customer choosing to purchase online. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant growth in the freight forwarding market because of the growing of industrialization, increasing number of developing countries, and acceptance of online e-commerce portals are to be few of the main factors that are expected to form advantageous opportunities for the growth of the freight forwarding market in the region during the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Freight Forwarding Market Share Analysis

The freight forwarding market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to freight forwarding market.

The major players covered in the freight forwarding market report are Agility; DHL International GmbH.; DSV; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; CEVA Logistics; DB Schenker; Kuehne + Nagel; Bolloré Logistics; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.; Sinotrans India Private Limited; CMA CGM; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.; Nippon Express; Dachser; DIMERCO; CJ Logistics Corporation; Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and GEODIS.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Freight Forwarding report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Freight Forwarding market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Freight Forwarding market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Freight Forwarding market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Freight Forwarding market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Freight Forwarding market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

