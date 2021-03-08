Freight and Logistics Market 2021 Latest Advancement, Demand and Growth Opportunity to 2025

Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Freight and Logistics Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Malaysia freight and logistics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during the forecasted period.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Request a Sample Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151883/malaysia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=NG23

Competitive Landscape

Currently, the Malaysian freight and logistics market landscape is fragmented with a large number of players. For instance, the trucking industry of the country is made of independent truckers and SMEs, who account for more than 70% of the market. However, the industry is expected to transform into a consolidated state in the future. In order to gain significant market share and serve the rising demand, the companies are adopting the merger and acquisition trend. Especially, the rise in e-commerce is resulting in vertical and horizontal consolidation among the logistics and e-commerce players, to gain scale and network.

The logistics industry in Malaysia has evolved in recent years. With the rise of e-commerce in the country, companies are capitalizing on this emerging trend. The interest of the companies in emerging areas, such as cold chain logistics, last-mile delivery services, etc. is growing, due to the high margins and rising demand. The economy of the country is expected to grow between 5% and 6%, driving the growth of the logistics industry further. As the growth of the logistics sector is expected to be positive in the future, there is much scope for improvement. To enable the logistics sector to handle greater volumes of freight, to speed up the time taken to deliver goods across the supply chains, and to lower the cost of this delivery, several improvements need to be made. While the logistics infrastructure of the country is improving, there is a need for continuous investment into infrastructures, such as port upgrades and expansion, road networks, and advanced information technology (IT) system.

Majority of the population of the country is concentrated along the coastline of the country, which makes the logistics cost low. However, efficient transport links are needed, connecting the seaports and the cities through road and rail. According to the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI), in 2016, Malaysia had the highest LPI score after Singapore in the Southeast Asian region. However, Thailand and Vietnam have overtaken Malaysia according to the LPI scores of 2018. The LPI rank of Malaysia among the 160 countries in the world declined to the 41st position in 2018 from 32nd position in 2016.

Get flat 20% Discount of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151883/malaysia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=NG23

Key Market Trends:

Growing infrastructure sector:

The Malaysian government has made considerable progress to expand and modernized its infrastructures throughout the country. This effort is evident by the five-year centralized economic development plan known as the Malaysia Plan, whereby public sector infrastructure development consistently holds the largest funding portion. Under the Eleventh Malaysia Plan for 2016-2020, sizeable investment on infrastructure in Malaysia is allocated for the transport and logistics sector to boost regional development.

China and Malaysia resumed construction on a massive Belt and Road train project in northern Malaysia in 2019 July, after a year-long suspension and following a rare agreement to cut its cost by nearly a third to about USD 11 billion.

Malaysia is already identifying new joint investment opportunities with China along the ECRL (The East Coast Rail Link) corridor.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151883/malaysia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=NG23

Customization of the Report : This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com