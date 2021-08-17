Freeze-Drying Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
1
Freeze-Drying Equipment Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Freeze-Drying Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global freeze-drying equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Freeze-drying or lyophilization is the process of removing frozen solvents and bound water molecules from a material through sublimation and desorption. Freeze drying equipment allows the ice to change directly from a solid to a vapor state without passing through the liquid phase. Thus, it helps achieve freeze-drying in different volumes, such as small at-home freeze dryers to large production-scale equipment. It does not cause shrinkage and toughening of the material and helps keep the appearance and characteristics of the product intact. As a result, freeze-drying equipment finds application in food preservation, pharmaceutical, surgical procedures, biotechnology, and packaging industries.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/freeze-drying-equipment-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global freeze-drying equipment is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of food processing industry. Freeze drying equipment preserves and extends the shelf life, locks in the essential nutrients, and enhances the flavor of fruits, vegetables and meat. In addition, free drying equipment is increasingly utilized in new biologic drugs and injectable formulations in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding various benefits offered by the equipment and the urgency of testing during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the rising adoption of freeze-drying equipment to meet the demand for diagnostic kits. Furthermore, the rising demand for freeze-drying equipment in surgical procedures, leather preservation, and flower preservation is expected to impact the market growth.

Breakup by Dryer Type:

  • Tray Style Freeze Dryers
  • Manifold Freeze Dryers
  • Rotary Freeze Dryers

Breakup by Scale of Operation:

  • Industrial Scale Freeze Dryer
  • Pilot Scale Freeze Dryer
  • Laboratory Scale Freeze Dryer

Breakup by Application:

  • Food Processing and Packaging
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

  • Azbil Corporation
  • Cuddon Freeze Dry
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • Harvest Right
  • HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH
  • Labconco Corporation
  • Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH
  • Millrock Technology, Inc.
  • OPTIMA packaging group GmbH
  • Shanghai Tofflon Science
  • Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/freeze-drying-equipment-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 17, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Cereal Bars Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026

June 25, 2021

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Research Report: Global Market Review & Outlook (2020-2025) – IMARCGroup.com

December 17, 2020

Agricultural Tires Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

April 14, 2021
Photo of United States Agricultural Robots Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025

United States Agricultural Robots Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025

May 7, 2021
Back to top button