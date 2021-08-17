Freeze-Drying Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Freeze-Drying Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global freeze-drying equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Freeze-drying or lyophilization is the process of removing frozen solvents and bound water molecules from a material through sublimation and desorption. Freeze drying equipment allows the ice to change directly from a solid to a vapor state without passing through the liquid phase. Thus, it helps achieve freeze-drying in different volumes, such as small at-home freeze dryers to large production-scale equipment. It does not cause shrinkage and toughening of the material and helps keep the appearance and characteristics of the product intact. As a result, freeze-drying equipment finds application in food preservation, pharmaceutical, surgical procedures, biotechnology, and packaging industries.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/freeze-drying-equipment-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global freeze-drying equipment is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of food processing industry. Freeze drying equipment preserves and extends the shelf life, locks in the essential nutrients, and enhances the flavor of fruits, vegetables and meat. In addition, free drying equipment is increasingly utilized in new biologic drugs and injectable formulations in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding various benefits offered by the equipment and the urgency of testing during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the rising adoption of freeze-drying equipment to meet the demand for diagnostic kits. Furthermore, the rising demand for freeze-drying equipment in surgical procedures, leather preservation, and flower preservation is expected to impact the market growth.

Breakup by Dryer Type:

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

Rotary Freeze Dryers

Breakup by Scale of Operation:

Industrial Scale Freeze Dryer

Pilot Scale Freeze Dryer

Laboratory Scale Freeze Dryer

Breakup by Application:

Food Processing and Packaging

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Biomedical Engineering

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Azbil Corporation

Cuddon Freeze Dry

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Harvest Right

HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH

Labconco Corporation

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH

Millrock Technology, Inc.

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

Shanghai Tofflon Science

Technology Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/freeze-drying-equipment-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800