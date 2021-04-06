Freelance Platforms Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Fiverr, Upwork, Envato Studio, PeoplePerHour, Toptal, DesignCrowd, Nexxt, DesignContest and more.

Freelance Platforms Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

#Key Players-

– Fiverr

– Upwork

– Freelancer.com

– Envato Studio

– PeoplePerHour

– Toptal

– Guru.com

– DesignCrowd

– Nexxt

– DesignContest

– TaskRabbit

– CrowdSPRING

– Dribbble Hiring

– WriterAccess

– 99Designs

– Catalant

– Designhill

– Skyword

– Bark

#Freelance Platforms Market segment by Type:

– Cloud Based

– Web Based

– Web based is the most widely used type which takes up about 79.3% of the total sales in 2019.

#Freelance Platforms Market segment by Application:

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

– Freelancers

– Freelance platforms have wide range of applications, such as large enterprises (above 300 employees), SMEs, freelancers, etc. And individual freelancers was the most widely used area which took up about 40.5% of the global total in 2019.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Freelance Platforms market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

