Free trials don’t start anywhere – who is to blame? Free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to the latest agreement between the federal and state governments, every citizen should be able to get a free Corona rapid test every week starting Monday – but this probably won’t be the case everywhere at first.

The coalition partners SPD and CSU blame Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) for this and attack him hard. However, this is rejected in the CDU.

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer told the Funke media group newspapers: “In mid-February, Health Minister Jens Spahn promised free rapid tests for everyone. And he claimed he had contractually secured 500 million tests for Germany. That was a great promise and raised very high expectations that he could not live up to. “Your country has now passed its own tests,” said Dreyer, who wants to win state elections in a week’s time.

However, “contractually secured” only meant the commitments made by manufacturers to fulfill orders. Spahn had repeatedly stressed that enough tests were available. Chancellery Minister Helge Braun stated in the Funke newspapers (Saturday) that the federal government paid for the tests. But: “It was never agreed that the federal government would order rapid tests for the federal states. That is the task of the federal states themselves. “

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) defended the federal government. “The charge against the federal government is cheap,” he told the Funke newspapers. “Rapid tests are being produced and available in abundance.”

However, the CSU remains dissatisfied. Your general secretary Markus Blume followed with criticism of Spahn, saying to the “Bild am Sonntag” (“BamS”): “You can’t blame the countries for testing and declaring yourself completely incompetent.”

Free rapid tests by trained personnel should be available from Monday in pharmacies, test centers and also from general practitioners. But Spahn has already pointed out that this is unlikely to be the case in all countries. The president of the general practitioners association, Ulrich Weigeldt, told the BamS, “We are not even beginning to know when and to what extent these rapid tests should be ordered by whom and to whom.” And: “What we cannot offer is an open day for anyone who wants to be tested spontaneously.”

In addition, self-tests for home use in the first supermarkets on Saturday – and were immediately sold out. The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig (SPD), also accused the federal government of failure. Your country (about 1.6 million inhabitants) has ordered 2 million of these self-tests, according to their information. “I don’t want to hide at this point that I am very angry that the federal government is allowing Aldi and co to sell self-tests and that we will not get the self-tests delivered until mid-March,” she said in Schwerin on Saturday.

Tests, along with vaccinations, are the means by which to prevent the spread of mutated coronaviruses and thus a third wave, and ultimately contain the pandemic. The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, proposed increasing vaccination coverage by relaxing the vaccination sequence. “We cannot afford to leave the vaccination doses in any way,” he told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. “I am therefore in favor of vaccinating in the doctors’ surgeries next to the vaccination centers as soon as possible and that the fixed vaccination schedule there is really just a recommendation, because doctors are used to set priorities, and they have to do that themselves responsibly. “

Immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann recommends prioritizing vaccination groups based on the number of contacts they have. Vaccinating people with many contacts first “would have a much greater effect” than acting on the basis of age, said the expert at the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Berlin’s Tagesspiegel (Sunday). By first vaccinating the older population, the mortality rate was significantly reduced – but this was the group with the fewest contacts and that had no effect on the epidemic.