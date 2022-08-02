The 7 Best and Free Tech Tools For Small Business in 2022

Technology is always changing, and it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends and tools. But as a small business owner, it’s important to be on the cutting edge so you can stay ahead of your competition. To cut the crap, we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of the 7 free tech tools for small business owners in 2022.

Add them to your collection and expand your business beyond expectations. These eight tools let you familiarize yourself with the platform before pulling out your hard-earned cash from the wallet.

List of 7 Free Tech Tools For Small Business Owners

Efficiency doesn’t have to mean expensive. While the right tools always help you operate the business appropriately, the cost quickly adds up. Hence, we have outlined the free tech tools for small business owners so they can first utilize the platform and then decide whether it’s worth spending or not.

1. Canva

Let’s begin the list of free tech tools for small business owners with Canva. It allows businesses to create professional-looking designs for their marketing materials, websites, and social media accounts. Businesses can create designs from scratch or use one of Canva’s templates. The tool is extremely easy to use and has a wide range of features to ease business owners.

It offers numerous templates and tools that businesses can use to create stunning designs. Plus, Canva’s library of photos and illustrations is free to use, making it easy to find the perfect visual for your next project.

2. Slack

Slack is a free messaging app that is designed for businesses. It can be used to communicate with co-workers in real-time. Slack can be used on computers, smartphones, and tablets. It is available in over 30 languages.

Slack is a very useful tool for businesses because it allows employees to communicate with each other easily and quickly. It is also very convenient because it can be used on multiple devices. The tool is also available in many different languages, which makes it a good choice for businesses with employees from all over the world.

3. HootSuite

HootSuite is a free social media management tool that small businesses can use to help them save time and stay organized. With HootSuite, businesses can track all of their social media channels in one place.

This includes channels such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. HootSuite also provides users with analytics so they can see how their social media posts are performing. It also allows you to schedule posts in advance, so you can plan your social media content ahead of time.

4. Wave

Wave is one of the best and free tech tools for small business owners. It is an online invoicing and accounting software that is designed specifically for startups and medium-sized businesses.

Wave offers a simple and easy-to-use interface, which makes it a great option for businesses that do not have a lot of experience with accounting software. It comprises a wide range of features, including the ability to track expenses, create invoices, and send payments.

5. Wrike

Wrike is a great free tool for small businesses that need help with project management. It is very user-friendly and has a lot of features that can help businesses stay organized and on track.

Wrike can be used to create and manage projects, assign tasks to team members, track progress, and more. It is a great tool for businesses that need to keep track of multiple projects at once.

Businesses can also use Wrike to collaborate with team members and clients. It has a built-in chat feature that makes communication easy.

6. Trello

If you’re looking for a free, easy-to-use project management tool, Trello might be the best bet. With Trello, you can create boards to organize your projects, and each board can have multiple lists. You can also add cards to each list, which can be used to track tasks or ideas. Trello is perfect for small businesses that need a simple way to keep track of their projects.

7. Zoho

Last but not the least name on the list of free tech tools for small business owners is Zoho. It offers a suite of tools to help businesses manage their operations, including CRM, invoicing, project management, and more. Zoho also has a free plan that includes most of its features.

Conclusion

There are a lot of great tech tools out there for small businesses, but these seven are some of the best and most affordable options available. All of these tools can help you save time and money, and they’re all incredibly easy to use.

So if you’re looking for ways to streamline your enterprise, be sure to check out these seven free tech tools for small business owners and make a choice accordingly.

