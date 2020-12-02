Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Commercial Stationary Terrestrial Applications Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2026

According to the study, the global consumption value of outdoor FSO Transmitter and Receiver Link Devices used in stationary commercial applications reached an estimated $19.56 million in year 2019; however, the consumption value is forecast to reach $363 million in the year 2029. The market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

The Europe, Middle East, Africa region (EMEA) will continue to lead the market over the next few years when it comes to transmitter/receiver pairs used in commercial FSO transmission systems. European inner-city urban areas typically are difficult for wire-lines, including optical fiber cable installations; therefore, this fact promotes the consumption of FSO or other wireless solutions.

The increase in the consumption of FSO links in the America region will be attributed to not only continued upgrades and network facilitation in the United States and Canada, but partly from the accelerating economic growth of major cities in Latin America.

Free Space Optic (FSO) Transmitters and Receivers used in link equipment with a range capability of 500 meters or less dominated in relative market share last year with a global consumption value of $37.85 million or just-over 71%

Free Space Optics (FSO) is a line-of-sight (LOS) technology that uses directed LEDs or Laser emitters, which provide optical bandwidth Transmitters and Receivers to link voice, video, and data intelligent transfer. A single FSO link product often may incorporate multiple transmitters along with receiver/s to ensure adequate performance, in case of interference.

As the cost and other obstacles of deploying fiber optic cables or copper-based cables continue to increase, the product and deployment opportunities for FSO as well as other wireless communication link solutions improve. Communication managers face the timely delays and cost comparison of utilizing a telecommunication leased-line versus the implementation of an FSO system, the flexibility of the FSO product-area may present an attractive communication link alternative.

Data throughput (transfer) rates are continuing to push up into the multi-gigabit region and optical communication use is increasing; therefore, the emphasis on low-cost, quickly deployed system solutions is encouraging to the FSO prospects.

Free Space Optic communication links can be installed along railroad/subway tracks, tunnels, airport terminals, parking lot/structures or other major un-obstructed right-of-way (ROW); outdoors on building rooftops (building-to-building and/or campus), exterior walls, towers, indoors (aim out a window), or any combination; however, a direct line-of-sight and appropriate distance are required to enable a successful Link between two points (point-to-point). Military/Aerospace, Space and Earth-to-space, Underwater, and Indoor applications are not included in the forecast.

This report provides the SDMR market consumption forecast of outdoor transmitter/receiver pairs used in terrestrial outdoor fixed-location (stationary) FSO commercial links; therefore, government-based Defense/Homeland Security or aircraft/spacecraft, space or Earth-to-Space use, as well as Inside-the-building links, are not included.

FSO devices, which are placed at a window inside of a building, but directed outside, for outdoor links, are included in the forecast. Only the FSO Function of FSO/RF Hybrid Products is included in market data.

The market data in this report does not include all of the other parts that compose of the entire FSO system equipment, such as the mounting brackets, external mux/demux, drivers, switches, amplifiers, wire/connectors, installation/service, etc. FSO communication links require at least two separate transmitter/receiver pair units; for example – one T/R pair unit at point ¨A¨ and another T/R pair unit at point ¨B¨.

Outdoor FSO Terrestrial Transmitters and Receivers Used in Commercial Applications

Global Consumption in 2019, By Distance Capability ($19.56 Million in 2019)

The analysis and forecast are presented for FSO Transmitter/Receiver (pair) link devices, segmented by distance and data-rate throughput. The forecast for each selected FSO link device, in turn, is segmented by geographic region:

America (North America, Central and South America)

EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa)

APAC (Asia Pacific)

The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, T/R Pair)

