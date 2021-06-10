Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 282.60 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3466.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to replacement of old technology with free space optics

Free space optics (FSO) is the transmission of infrared beams in order to get optical communication. It is dependent on the medium due to fog, rain, scattering, obstruction, atmospheric turbulence and many more. Visible light communication (VLC) is communication technique which consists of high bandwidth and does not have any affect from electromagnetic sources. Here, the visible spectrum is regulated to transfer data.

Market Drivers:

There is demand for replacement of old technology with free space optics startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is rise in the number of space researches is also driving the market.

Market Restraints:

There is increase in fitting charges is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Deterioration of signals due to government inference is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market

By Component

Light Emitting Diode Phosphorus LEDs Red Green Blue (RGB) LEDs Resonant Cavity LEDs (RCLEDs) Organic LEDs (OLEDS) Microlens LEDs Near-Infrared Or Ultraviolet LEDs

Photodetector Photodiode Image Sensor

Microcontroller Modulation Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Pulse Position Modulation (PPM) Variable Pulse Position Modulation (VPPM) Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM) Color Shift Keying (CSK) Frequency Shift Keying (FSK) Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplex (OFDM) Spatial Modulation (SM) Demodulation Diode Detector Synchronous Detector Software



By Transmission Type

Unidirectional Transmission

Bidirectional Transmission

By Application

Smart Store

Street Light

Consumer Electronics Residential Commercial

Defense and Security

Vehicle and Transportation Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication Location-Based Service Intelligent Transportation System Advanced Traffic Management System Advanced Traveler Information System Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communications Advanced Public Transportation System Aviation Hospital Asset Tracking Patient Tracking Data Monitoring Underwater Communication Hazardous Environment Others Museum Digital Signage Hotel and Casino Logistics



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019 NASA has given a Free Space Optics contract to Path Finder Digital. This focuses on the development of Optical Ground Stations (OGS) and their interoperability to Optical Space Terminals (OST) and atmospheric mitigation techniques.

In Jan 2019, Rockley Photonics completes silicon photonics platfor. Rockley Photonic is a developer of integrated optics for high-density digital systems this new platform. The platform comprises multiple laser types; perpendicular-oriented free-space optics; optical fiber connection; and optical signal processing.

Competitive Analysis

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in free space optics (FSO) and visible light communication (VLC) market are LightPointe Communications Inc (US), Fsona Networks (Canada), Wireless Excellence (UK), Plaintree Systems Inc. (Canada), Trimble Hungary (Hungary). Signify Holding (Netherlands), Oledcomm (France), Lucibel (France), pureLiFi (UK), Acuity Brands (US), General Electric (US), Fraunhofer HHI (Germany), LVX System (US), Panasonic (Japan), IBSENtelecom (Norway), Trimble Hungary Kft, Inc.( Hungary), Wireless Excellence Ltd.(UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Optelix Wireless(UK), among others.

Major Highlights of Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) market.

