Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-inclusive study of the global Free Space Optics Communication Technology industry, offering a precise estimation of the current and future trends in this business sphere. The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment.

As the need for satellite application applications is increasing rapidly, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The region of Europe is expected to experience stable growth due to the presence in the region of major market players, especially in countries such as Germany and France.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.

Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 33.5%, due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth.

Due to the rapid growth of the IT & telecommunications industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial market growth.

Key participants include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Airborne Terrestrial Satellite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Disaster Management Last Mile Access Data Transmission Storage Area Network

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Healthcare Defense Telecommunication Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Free Space Optics Communication Technology business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Free Space Optics Communication Technology market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration.

