“Free Guy: Unlikely Hero”: One of the most talked about movies of the year comes to Disney +

The production starring Ryan Reynolds will hit the streaming platform on Wednesday 5th January.

Ryan Reynolds is the protagonist.

Guy is a generic guy, a bank clerk who, on one day like so many others, discovers that he is an insignificant figure in a video game after all. Now you are aware of reality and become your own hero.

It’s a narrative of sorts for “The Matrix” with the comedic twist of Ryan Reynolds, who takes on the lead role. “Free Guy: Unlikely Hero” was one of the most popular films of 2021 and is finally reaching streaming platforms.

In addition to Reynolds in the role of Guy, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Channing Tatum can also be seen in the cast. It will be available on the platform on Wednesday January 5th.

The film is just one of many promising January premieres on the Disney platform, which also includes the brand new Marvel chapter “Eternals”, directed by the Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao and a luxury cast with Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard. to be seen will drive you crazy. Its premiere is scheduled for January 12th.