“Free Guy”: One of the most popular films of the year has already premiered in Portugal

Ryan Reynolds is the protagonist and a sequel is already in preparation. It’s a story set in a video game.

1998. A man realizes that his ordinary life is rather curious – apparently the whole city revolves around him. You will quickly find that you are the protagonist of a reality show where everyone you know is a professional actor. This is the premise of “The Truman Show”.

The following year, a computer programmer and hacker named Neo discovers that his reality is simulated – it is a collective dream implemented in the human species, controlled in real life by intelligent machines that exploit the energies of humans have fallen asleep. “Matrix” became very popular.

More than 20 years later, Free Guy: Improbable Hero hits theaters this Thursday, August 19th. It has obvious similarities to this type of story – albeit in a world more influenced by contemporary video games (hence, in a way, it is also compared to “Ready Player One”).

“Free City” is a free world online video game developed by Soonami Games. The programming code was stolen from a game called “Life Itself” developed by Walter “Keys” McKey (Joe Keery) and Millie Rusk (Jodie Comer). It was Antwan (Taika Waititi) who stole the code and used it on Free City.

Keys has been with Soonami ever since – and Millie spends her days playing “Free City” with her Molotov girl avatar trying to find evidence that the original code was theirs.

There is one character in this world who – just like Truman and Neo – will discover that he is a video game character. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) works as a banker in this virtual city and is surrounded by other NPCs (non-player characters) and avatar characters played by real players.

One day he meets Molotov Girl, who sings the song that he says his dream girl will like – and from then on he starts deviating from his schedule. He steals sunglasses from a gamer trying to rob his bank – and with them he begins to see “Free City” from a different perspective and realizes that this is all a video game.

Guy tries to talk to Millie (who thinks he’s another real player) and she tells him to get to level 100 before they talk to each other. Instead of committing destructive acts, Guy decides to complete friendly missions to earn points and level up in the game. It is becoming a worldwide sensation in the world of video games.

Millie and Guy later meet again – and she and Keys believe that Guy became conscious through artificial intelligence. With your help, they try to discover the code that is hidden somewhere in the game.

Their journey threatens the release of Free City 2, the sequel to the game, and Antwan seeks to destroy Guy’s conscience. In the middle of “Free City” is a further developed (and not yet finished) version of Guy himself, with a lot more strength and a huge bodybuilder body. The battle for mastery of the programming code continues online and offline.

The cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aaron W Reed, Britne Oldford, Camille Kostek and Mike Devine. The film also has several small cameos from players and personalities. Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski all make up – in one way or another, with their own image or voice – in Free Guy: Improbable Hero.

The film was directed by Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”) and worked regularly with Ryan Reynolds, who said it was the project he was most involved in since “Deadpool”. The recordings took place in Boston and other parts of the US state of Massachusetts.

If the gameplay is reminiscent of games like “Grand Theft Auto” or “Fortnite”, the design has more to do with “SimCity” or “Red Dead Redemption 2”. There are several iconic guns from video game sagas or movies that appear throughout the narrative – there are even elements of “Star Wars” and Marvel, and it wasn’t difficult since it was a 20th Century Studios film, ex- Fox. which is now owned by Disney.

The film opened in the US a week ago and grossed much higher than expected – it had one of the best openings since the pandemic began. On Saturday, August 14th, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that the company had already announced that it would want a sequel.

