Free games announced February 2021, watch out

Every month, Sony and its PlayStation Plus come out to reward their most loyal subscribers. They are offered several games, enough to fill their library for free or almost. After a pleasant month of January, February free games have been revealed, watch your eyes.

Three games for three times the fun

Through a new post on its blog as well as a standard press release, PlayStation has just announced the identity of the games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers for this month of February. Three cool games: Destruction AllStars (PS5), Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 and PS4) and Concrete Genie (PS4). Destruction All Stars will be available from February 2nd to April 5th, while Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie will only be available from February 2nd to March 1st.

AllStars destruction

In this title from Lucid Games, you have to drive vehicles through explosive arenas with unpredictable settings to crush your opponents. Four-wheeled mayhem that requires a sense of timing, a good understanding of the skills available, as well as good tactics to inflict maximum damage on your enemies of the day. Become the champion of destruction in this WTF game that creates chaos.

Destruction AllStars will be available on PS5 February 2nd through April 5th.

Control: Ultimate Edition

As the name suggests, Control: Ultimate Edition is nothing more than the Ultimate Edition of Control, the latest big game from Remedy, the studio behind Max Payne and Alan Wake. Explore this mysterious world to unravel its secrets while an evil enemy has invaded your offices. Control your surroundings and use them as a weapon to defeat your opponents in this title available on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Note that the Ultimate version includes both the base game and the expansions.

Control: Ultimate Edition will be available for PS5 and PS4 from February 2nd to March 1st.

Concrete mind

Head to the imaginary town of Denska to clean up the streets. This floor-to-ceiling polluted city needs your help. To clean up the dirt, you can rely on a magical brush to create geniuses to help you solve the various puzzles that stand before you. Play as young Ash and save Denska from the darkness that shelters her. An award-winning game whose charming universe has won over critics.

Concrete Genie will be available on PS4 from February 2nd to March 1st.