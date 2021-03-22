Free-From Food Market Highly Favorable To The Growth Rate By 2029 – The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cargill Inc.

”

Straits Research has added a new report titled, “Free-From Food Market Professional Report 2021” to its vast repository of research reports. This is a thorough report focused on the current and future prospects of the Free-From Food Market . The report offers data of previous years along with an in-depth analysis from 2021 to 2029 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion). Besides, the report offers a comprehensive analysis about the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market coupled with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

The study gives a clear view on the Free-From Food Market and includes a detailed competitive scenario and thorough company profile of the key players operating in it. To get a clear idea of the competitive landscape in the market, the report conducts an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces Model, SWOT analysis, and Pestel analysis. The report also provides a market attractiveness analysis, in which the segments and sub-segments are studied on the basis of their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report is segmented as follows:

Major Key players covered in this report:

The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cargill Inc., Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Hasen A/S, Dupont, Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., CP Kelco, P&G Food Ingredients, Grain Technology Corporation, Others,

By Type Lactose-Free, GMO-Free, Meat-Free, Dairy-Free, Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free, Others,

By Distribution Channel Store-based Retail, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Modern Grocery Stores, Others, Online Retail

Increasing Gluten Allergies to Drive Gluten-Free Food Products

Based on type, the free-from food market has been segmented into lactose-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, GMO-free, among others. Gluten-free food products are expected to grow further in the near future, owing to the increasing intolerance of gluten as the regular consumption of gluten may result in certain health conditions such as gluten sensitivity and celiac disease others. Gluten-sensitive people are avoiding consuming products containing a high content of gluten, such as wheat, spelt, rye, barley, and bread. People are increasingly inclined towards gluten-free grains such as rice, oats, quinoa, among others. Consumption of gluten-free foods such as meat, fish and seafood, and eggs are also increasing among consumers.

According to a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association (NRA) in 2018, 44% of the chefs reported that gluten-free cuisine is the hot trend. According to the Institute of Food Technologies (IFT) in 2018, the term “”Gluten-Free”” is mentioned on 26% of U.S. restaurant menus. It was up by 10% by the last year. Moreover, according to the IFT, the U.S.’s gluten-free food market is expected to reach around USD 7.6 billion by 2020 end.

Some of the major geographies included in the market are given below:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Free-From Food Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Free-From Food Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Free-From Food market share 2021;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Free-From Food Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2021 to 2029;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2021 to 2028

Chapter 12 to show Free-From Food Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2029;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Free-From Food market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

